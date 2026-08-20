Hayden Panettiere Planned to Spend 37th Birthday With Daughter Kaya, 11, in Germany Before Her Tragic 'Overdose' Death

The mother-daughter duo was reportedly scheduled to spend the actress' birthday week together. Kaya lives in Germany with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, who assumed full custody of the child long before Panettiere's death.

"She was so excited to see her and was telling everyone how much she was looking forward to spending time with her," a source told Page Six.

Her friend, Erick Orellana, confirmed Panettiere was buzzing with excitement for the trip. Even months ahead of time, she was discussing traveling to see Kaya.

"Her daughter was always her absolute priority. She loved her so much," Orellana added.