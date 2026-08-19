Hayden Panettiere's Loved Ones 'Pleaded' With Her Ex Wladimir Klitschko to 'Step in' and 'Put Her Life Back on Track' After 2018 Split

In 2018, Panettiere also made the "gut-wrenching" decision to give up full custody of her daughter to Klitschko.

"It’s hard to describe the layers of emotion – including sadness, resentment, and anger – I’ve felt because of it," she penned in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Panettiere revealed that she battled postpartum depression, as well as drinking issues after the birth of their child in 2014. Although she sought help and even entered rehab, Panettiere still struggled. When Kaya was three years old, Klitschko reportedly approached her about taking full custody of their little girl, and she reluctantly agreed.

"I remember every second of that day. Every f---ing second," she said. "No mother could forget a single thing about the day she signed her child away."