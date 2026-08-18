Megyn Kelly Calls Hayden Panettiere's Parents 'Enablers' After Star's 'Overdose' Death at 36 — 'They Can Ruin You in a Different Way'

Panettiere's parents were not formally accused or charged with involvement in her death. Still, Kelly appeared to insinuate that they were "enablers."

In life, Panettiere was candid about her alcohol and drug dependency, admitting she was encouraged to use substances to keep her "peppy" on red carpets before she even knew what they were.

Kelly put some blame on Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, claiming the actress had a tattered relationship with her. Vogel acted as her manager, helping procure work for Panettiere in her earlier days.

The Remember the Titans star previously admitted, "My mother wasn’t interested in having a normal relationship with me."

Kelly then likened their complex entanglement to Marilyn Monroe.

"Marilyn had a very damaged mother and had a childhood where she wasn’t a child actress but was passed from home to home. She never really had anybody to love her, and she wound up modeling and then becoming an actress… She never dealt with her childhood trauma, and she wound up allegedly taking a massive overdose and dying at age 36."

Kelly advised parents to keep their children in school, despite their on-screen success. She argued a brick-and-mortar school was critical for development.

"They need to not feel like little prisoners in their parents' money-making scheme," Kelly added, suggesting on-set tutors were not enough for socialization.