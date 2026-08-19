CNN's Scott Jennings Had 'Secret' White House Meeting for Press Sec. Role Before Karoline Leavitt Announced Resignation
Aug. 19 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Scott Jennings appears to be in line to replace Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the conservative CNN is said to have met with one of President Trump's most notable aides.
The 48-year-old is believed to be the frontrunner for the job, and his name may have been at the forefront of many for the role even before Leavitt announced she was stepping down. secretary
Scott Jennings' 'Secret Meeting' With Susie Wiles
According to the Daily Mail, Jennings met with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss the position even while Leavitt was technically still the Press Secretary.
Jennings, who served as a senior aide under the George W. Bush administration and later as an adviser to missing Sen. Mitch McConnell, seems to be at the top of the list.
"It's his if he wants it," an insider claimed, adding that the commentator wants the job. The outlet reported that Jennings is Wiles' "chosen candidate," and that the two "speak often."
Wiles and Jennings reportedly met at a Morton's Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. However, Jennings appears to have some competition, as other potential candidates recently fawned over Trump at his golf club in Bedminster.
Who Else Is in Line for Press Sec. Role?
"They were all trying to get in front of him this weekend. It was like The Apprentice," an insider claimed, referring to the president's former reality show on NBC.
The source added, "It reeks of desperation." Other notable names that seem to have thrown their hat in the ring include Trump's former attorney Alina Habba and current DHS press secretary Katie Zacharia. RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko is also a possibility, as is ex-Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Davari.
Despite this, sources claim the Commander-in-Chief prefers another woman to replace Leavitt, which comes as his young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, has been thrust into the spotlight over her alleged "obsessive" behavior toward Trump.
Harp's estranged brother, Preston, recently claimed Harp is Trump's "biggest fan" and the main reason he keeps her around.
Trump's Demands for Women in White House Explained
"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston suggested to CNN's Erin Burnett on OutFront. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."
Trump is also said to expect the women who work alongside him to look picture-perfect and camera-ready at all times.
A source previously claimed: "You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given, but if you're a woman, you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way, and be available 24/7, because this is a President who barely sleeps."
"You are expected to look a certain way," the insider added. "Most of the women at the White House get their hair blown out at least twice a week before work, and then there is pressure to go to the gym and dress well."
Karoline Leavitt Departs
As for Jennings, he has yet to confirm whether he's after the vacant position, refusing to respond when asked. Instead, Jennings praised Leavitt, branding her "nothing short of brilliant."
On August 12, the 28-year-old explained she was leaving her post to focus on her family, especially after welcoming a newborn daughter.
"The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she explained on X.
Leavitt added at the time, "That is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."