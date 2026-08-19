CNN's Scott Jennings Had 'Secret' White House Meeting for Press Sec. Role Before Karoline Leavitt Announced Resignation

According to the Daily Mail, Jennings met with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss the position even while Leavitt was technically still the Press Secretary.

Jennings, who served as a senior aide under the George W. Bush administration and later as an adviser to missing Sen. Mitch McConnell, seems to be at the top of the list.

"It's his if he wants it," an insider claimed, adding that the commentator wants the job. The outlet reported that Jennings is Wiles' "chosen candidate," and that the two "speak often."

Wiles and Jennings reportedly met at a Morton's Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. However, Jennings appears to have some competition, as other potential candidates recently fawned over Trump at his golf club in Bedminster.