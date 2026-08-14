EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Kennedy Center Faces Federal Deadline After Board Defies Judge Order and Votes for Two-Year Shutdown

Donald Trump's Kennedy Center overhaul is heading back before a federal judge within days after its board voted to shut the iconic Washington, D.C., venue for two years and place the president's name back on the building's facade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Federal court filings obtained by Radar show the parties in an ongoing lawsuit over the Kennedy Center must report back to U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper by August 18 about developments stemming from the board's August 13 meeting.