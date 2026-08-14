EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Kennedy Center Faces Federal Deadline After Board Defies Judge Order and Votes for Two-Year Shutdown
Aug. 14 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's Kennedy Center overhaul is heading back before a federal judge within days after its board voted to shut the iconic Washington, D.C., venue for two years and place the president's name back on the building's facade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Federal court filings obtained by Radar show the parties in an ongoing lawsuit over the Kennedy Center must report back to U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper by August 18 about developments stemming from the board's August 13 meeting.
Trump's Kennedy Center Fight Heads Back to Court
The deadline was confirmed in an August 12 filing, one day before the controversial vote.
Judge Cooper previously ordered the parties to submit a joint status report within five days of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees meeting, updating the court on relevant developments and proposing next steps in the litigation.
The parties said they needed time to assess the board's actions and incorporate any relevant developments into the filing.
Rep. Joyce Beatty Vows to Keep Fighting Trump
At Thursday's meeting, trustees voted to change the front of the Kennedy Center's facade to read: "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump."
The board also voted to rename the physical site "The President Donald J. Trump Plaza" and approved plans to close the performing arts institution for two years. The latest moves immediately sparked accusations that the board was attempting to circumvent an earlier ruling by Cooper involving Trump's name and the Center.
Rep. Joyce Beatty and her attorneys slammed the decision following the vote, accusing the board of defying the court and vowing to continue the legal fight.
Trump's Name Back on the Building
The latest developments come after Kennedy Center officials told Cooper in a July court filing that management had been preparing multiple options for the renovation.
Those included a complete closure with no ongoing programming, a partial closure that would allow some public access and performances, and a series of phased closures targeting the building’s most serious infrastructure needs.
At the time, officials told the court that recommendations had not yet been finalized.
Two-Year Shutdown Sparks Fresh Legal Clash
The same filing said the proposed renovation plans did not contemplate demolishing the Kennedy Center, constructing a new building on the campus, or materially altering its exterior architecture.
The board has now opted for the most sweeping of the previously discussed closure scenarios.
The August 18 report could now offer the first indication of how Thursday’s votes will reshape the ongoing legal battle over one of Washington’s most famous cultural landmarks.