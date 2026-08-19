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Home > News > Hayden Panettiere

Neutrogena Hit With Boycott Calls After Hayden Panettiere's Death Over Claims Brand Dropped Late Star for Revealing Postpartum Struggles

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA, Jamie Gee/YouTube

Hayden Panetierre fans are boycotting Neutrogena after the company allegedly fired her over revealing she suffered postpartum depression.

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Aug. 19 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET

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Critics are hammering Neutrogena with calls for a boycott following Hayden Panettiere's shock death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Panettiere died at the age of 36 on August 16, months after she alleged the skincare giant canned her when she brought up suffering from postpartum depression during a 2015 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael.

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'Time to Boycott Neutrogena'

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Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: Jamie Gee/YouTube

Hayden Panettiere fans are vowing to boycott Neutrogena in the wake of her death.

One fan wrote on X, "Alright. So we all have used Neutrogena face wipes for the last two decades. We need to boycott and find a new brand. What are we using? She just deserved so much better. The hits kept coming at her."

"Time to boycott Neutrogena, right? What they did to Hayden Panettiere, so unfair," a second user shared.

"@Neutrogena I will never buy a thing from you ever again. You let Hayden go after she was honest about her mental health, and now I'm boycotting you forever. Easiest breakup of my life," a third person said.

"I will never buy @Neutrogena for myself or my kids again! The same reason why brands hire celebrities to be their face, is the same reason celebrities should have a voice to speak their truth and help make others feel normal for REAL issues. Cancel that trash company!" a fourth person fumed.

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Hayden Panettiere Opened Up About Postpartum Depression Battle

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere revealed on a 2015 episode of 'Live' that she went thought a 'really scary' battle with postpartum depression.

"It's something a lot of women experience. When (you're told) about postpartum depression, you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child; I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," Panettiere confessed to hosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on their daytime talk show, nine months after the December 2014 birth of daughter Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

The Nashville star continued, "Some women do. But you don't realize how broad a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal."

She added that the experience had been "really painful," "really scary," and required "a lot of support."

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'It Was the Last Thing That I Thought They Would Ever Fire Me Over'

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube

Hayden Panettiere told life coach Jay Shetty that Neutrogena fired her over sharing her postpartum struggle.

During a May 11 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Panettiere dropped the bombshell that her revelation on Live cost her a 10-year deal as the face of Neutrogena, which began in 2005.

The Heroes star told Shetty she had spent a decade working with the skincare giant under strict "morals clauses," which she said had a "huge impact on my life" as a teenage star constantly hounded by paparazzi.

She recalled photographers documenting everything from her smoking cigarettes and partying to wearing questionable outfits, admitting, "They caught absolutely everything."

"Of all the things that they would fire me over, this was the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me over," she said about her postpartum revelation.

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Neutrogena Firing Hayden Panettiere Broke Her Heart

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Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: Jamie Gee/YouTube

Hayden Panetttiere was the face of Neutrogena skincare from 2005 through 2015.

"I had no intention or plan to talk about postpartum depression. It just came up, and I was just being honest. And never for a second did I think that anyone, or care that anyone, would have a bad reaction to it. It was my truth," Panettiere said about how she brought up the topic on Live.

The actress claimed she was blindsided when she later learned Neutrogena allegedly wanted to dump her over the revelation.

"And so when I got that call that Neutrogena wanted to fire me over that, and my representative at the time said, 'That's illegal. You can't do that.' And even though, you know, she saved the day that year, I knew that that was going to be it. That I was not going to be invited back the next year," Panettiere recalled.

The alleged rejection left the actress devastated, as she admitted, "I remember that really breaking my heart."

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