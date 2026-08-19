Neutrogena Hit With Boycott Calls After Hayden Panettiere's Death Over Claims Brand Dropped Late Star for Revealing Postpartum Struggles

One fan wrote on X, "Alright. So we all have used Neutrogena face wipes for the last two decades. We need to boycott and find a new brand. What are we using? She just deserved so much better. The hits kept coming at her."

"Time to boycott Neutrogena, right? What they did to Hayden Panettiere, so unfair," a second user shared.

"@Neutrogena I will never buy a thing from you ever again. You let Hayden go after she was honest about her mental health, and now I'm boycotting you forever. Easiest breakup of my life," a third person said.

"I will never buy @Neutrogena for myself or my kids again! The same reason why brands hire celebrities to be their face, is the same reason celebrities should have a voice to speak their truth and help make others feel normal for REAL issues. Cancel that trash company!" a fourth person fumed.