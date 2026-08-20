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Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Raises Eyebrows with Cryptic Message About the 'Truth' After Departing Trump Administration

A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is set to leave the White House.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Speculation about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's departure from her podium position continues to spread – and her recent post has left people with more questions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The young media expert, 28, decided to step away from her duties after her child arrived, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. A new post on her social media referenced the "truth."

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Karoline Leavitt Shares New Message Online

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A screenshot of a bible verse
Source: INSTAGRAM/KAROLINELEAVITT

Leavitt is a Catholic.

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Leavitt, an open Catholic, shared a bible verse on her Instagram Story, which read, "Jesus said to him, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father, except through me. John 14:6."

Jesus spoke these words to his disciples just before his crucifixion. As for whether the words were meant to have a double meaning or hint at deeper troubles at the White House, it's unclear.

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Trump Supports Karoline Leavitt's Departure

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Source: MEGA

Trump made a kind statement about Leavitt's resignation.

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President Trump announced Leavitt would leave the White House in a lengthy post on Truth Social. He claimed to understand and appreciate a mother's desire to be closer to the kids.

Trump also claimed Leavitt won't be stepping away entirely from the MAGA movement, as she is set to become one of his close external advisors.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024.

"Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

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Karoline Leavitt Struggles With Balance

A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt has decided to focus on parenthood and step down from her role.

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Leavitt, for her part, admitted that balancing parenthood and work was "challenging." However, she found it "rewarding" as well. Nonetheless, she explained, it was time for her to resign.

She wrote on X, "The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

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Karoline Leavitt 'Never Got Any Sleep'

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A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

The 28-year-old reportedly struggled with 'burnout.'

Despite public respect for the matter, sources claimed her choice to leave wasn't easy. According to the Daily Mail, a source indicated she began contemplating her departure during maternity leave. Trump allegedly phoned her for advice even during that time she was away from work.

"It was a very stressful job to do with her children. She never got any sleep, and she didn’t want her performance to slip either, so she decided to stay as long as she could and do the job well," another insider said, and indicated she had "burnout."

They noted, "The president did everything he could to keep her."

Leavitt reportedly contemplated how to step down "politely" without causing too much friction. Leavitt's time at the White House will come to an end later this month.

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