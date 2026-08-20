Karoline Leavitt Raises Eyebrows with Cryptic Message About the 'Truth' After Departing Trump Administration

President Trump announced Leavitt would leave the White House in a lengthy post on Truth Social. He claimed to understand and appreciate a mother's desire to be closer to the kids.

Trump also claimed Leavitt won't be stepping away entirely from the MAGA movement, as she is set to become one of his close external advisors.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024.

"Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"