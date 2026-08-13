Trump 'Repeatedly' Contacted Karoline Leavitt During Maternity Leave to Ask When She Was Returning — As Press Secretary Weighed Quitting Role

But according to a source close to Leavitt, Trump, 80, was impatient for her to come back to the White House.

"She had been strongly weighing whether to quit during maternity leave, as the president would contact her often and repeatedly ask when she was coming back," the source told the Daily Mail.

A second insider also pointed out that White House Press Secretary was a "very stressful job" to hold down with young children.

"She never got any sleep, and she didn’t want her performance to slip either," the insider added. "The president did everything he could to keep her."