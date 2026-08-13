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Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt

Trump 'Repeatedly' Contacted Karoline Leavitt During Maternity Leave to Ask When She Was Returning — As Press Secretary Weighed Quitting Role

Donald Trump reportedly contacted Karoline Leavitt on maternity leave.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly contacted Karoline Leavitt on maternity leave.

Aug. 13 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt reportedly considered quitting her high-profile job as White House Press Secretary after President Donald Trump interrupted her maternity leave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leavitt, 28, gave birth to her second child, Viviana, in May and took several weeks off to rest, recuperate and spend time with her family.

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Karoline Leavitt's Job Was 'Very Stressful'

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Karoline Leavitt will depart her job as White House Press Secretary at the end of August.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt will depart her job as White House Press Secretary at the end of August.

But according to a source close to Leavitt, Trump, 80, was impatient for her to come back to the White House.

"She had been strongly weighing whether to quit during maternity leave, as the president would contact her often and repeatedly ask when she was coming back," the source told the Daily Mail.

A second insider also pointed out that White House Press Secretary was a "very stressful job" to hold down with young children.

"She never got any sleep, and she didn’t want her performance to slip either," the insider added. "The president did everything he could to keep her."

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Donald Trump 'Didn't Want' Karoline Leavitt to Quit

A source claimed Donald Trump 'trusts her' and didn't want to have to 'deal with new people.'
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Donald Trump 'trusts her' and didn't want to have to 'deal with new people.'

A third source called being the president's press secretary a "thankless job," as a fourth insider revealed that Leavitt "wasn't feeling it anymore" when she finally returned from maternity leave.

"Trump really didn’t want her to leave as he actually trusts her and doesn’t like having to deal with new people in his circle when he wants to focus on getting stuff done in his time left in office," the fourth insider continued. "She was just trying to figure out how to politely step down with his blessing."

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Donald Trump Announces Karoline Leavitt's Departure

Donald Trump said he respects Karoline Leavitt's decision.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he respects Karoline Leavitt's decision.

On Wednesday, August 12, Trump confirmed via Truth Social that Leavitt would end her stint as press secretary at the end of the month so she could "spend more time with her beautiful young children and family."

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections," the POTUS wrote.

"Karoline has been a real leader in the White House and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024," he continued. "Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

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Karoline Leavitt shares two kids with husband Nicholas Riccio.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt shares two kids with husband Nicholas Riccio.

That same day, Leavitt penned a lengthy statement revealing that while serving as White House Press Secretary had been "the honor and adventure of a lifetime," she wanted to focus on her two-year-old son and newborn daughter, whom she shares with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she shared on X. "And that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

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