EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, at Center of New Fears After Heart Stent Operation

The enforced break means the remaining dates on his One Last Time tour in the US and Mexico have been scrapped, after Stewart pulled out of Sunday's show in Cincinnati because of an "unforeseen but minor medical procedure."

A well-placed music industry source familiar with the situation exclusively told Radar there had inevitably been concern around Stewart because of his age and recent run of disrupted performances – although his medical team has said he is recovering well.

The insider told us: "Any heart procedure is going to cause worry when you're talking about someone who is 81 and has spent decades living the incredibly demanding life of a touring musician.

"There are naturally questions about what this means for Rod's future on the road and whether he will be able to maintain the schedule he has been used to.

"Fans and his inner circle are fearing he really is nearing the end of his life now and may never perform or record again."

"But the important thing right now is that Rod has been told to recover properly. Nobody wants him rushing back before he is ready."