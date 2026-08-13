EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, at Center of New Fears After Heart Stent Operation
Aug. 13 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Rod Stewart is at the center of fresh fears over his health and future as a performer after he underwent a heart stent operation and canceled the remaining dates of his US and Mexico tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 81, revealed he had undergone a coronary stent procedure following a string of health scares and canceled concerts, with doctors ordering him to take four weeks off to recover.
Tour Scrapped After Heart Surgery
The enforced break means the remaining dates on his One Last Time tour in the US and Mexico have been scrapped, after Stewart pulled out of Sunday's show in Cincinnati because of an "unforeseen but minor medical procedure."
A well-placed music industry source familiar with the situation exclusively told Radar there had inevitably been concern around Stewart because of his age and recent run of disrupted performances – although his medical team has said he is recovering well.
The insider told us: "Any heart procedure is going to cause worry when you're talking about someone who is 81 and has spent decades living the incredibly demanding life of a touring musician.
"There are naturally questions about what this means for Rod's future on the road and whether he will be able to maintain the schedule he has been used to.
"Fans and his inner circle are fearing he really is nearing the end of his life now and may never perform or record again."
"But the important thing right now is that Rod has been told to recover properly. Nobody wants him rushing back before he is ready."
Penny Lancaster Shares Loving Update
Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, 55, shared an affectionate photograph after her husband's medical procedure, showing her kissing him at home.
The former model accompanied the picture with Stewart's classic song You're in My Heart, as the singer began his recovery away from the stage.
Stewart's team said he had "successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure."
A coronary stent is a small tube inserted into an artery to help keep it open and improve blood flow when it has become narrowed or blocked.
His representatives also offered an upbeat assessment of Stewart's condition following the operation.
Rod Vows Return To Stage
A statement said: "Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities."
Stewart himself insisted he was already improving and thanked the medical professionals who treated him.
He said: "I'm already feeling better. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.
"I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."
Recuperation Begins At Home
The surgery comes during a difficult period for Stewart's touring schedule.
Before canceling the remaining One Last Time dates, the Maggie May singer had already been forced to cancel one US concert and postpone two others.
His latest withdrawal was initially announced as the result of an "unforeseen but minor medical procedure" before Stewart's team disclosed the crooner had received a coronary stent.
Lancaster's photograph subsequently showed Stewart back home as he began the four-week recuperation period ordered by doctors.
Stewart rose to fame with the Faces before becoming one of Britain's most successful solo singers.
Known for his distinctive raspy voice, he scored enduring hits including Maggie May, Sailing and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.
His decades-long career has brought worldwide record sales, major tours and numerous music awards.