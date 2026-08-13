Trump 'Leaked Decoy Plane' Revelation to Boost His Sinking Approval Rating, Top Biographer Claims

The security fear and the decision to hide the 80-year-old in a catering truck and then load him into another plane might have remained buried, as biographer Michael Wolff explained that no one in the Secret Service would have spilled the beans.

"No one knows about it, and no one knows about most of these things that the Secret Service does for a very good reason," Wolff said on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "These are all security precautions... If people know about them, then they're no longer part of the security protocol and no longer a safe part.

"So people don't know about this. The Secret Service certainly would not leak this. So who leaked it?"