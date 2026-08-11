Donald Trump's Eyebrow-Raising Reason for First Presidential Run Revealed, According to Biographer

"Epstein knew that Trump's star turn on The Apprentice was fading and that he urgently needed a new platform for the promotion of Donald Trump – indeed, he could talk of little else, how to avoid television's fate: cancellation," Wolff wrote, referring to the once popular NBC series fronted by Trump.

According to Wolff, a vocal Trump critic, the then-reality star wasn't interested in politics or becoming the Commander-in-Chief, and instead wanted to use his presidential campaign to increase his fame.

"Donald has never spent a moment in which being seen was not his main goal," Wolff claimed Epstein told him. "Money, s-x, fame, it's in that order."

Wolff also noted the convicted predator told him Trump was apparently all about former President Bill Clinton as well as late President John F. Kennedy.