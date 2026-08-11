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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Eyebrow-Raising Reason for First Presidential Run Revealed, According to Biographer

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Donald Trump was all about staying famous when he first ran for president, according to Michael Wolff.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump had an eyebrow-raising reason for his first presidential run, RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to author Michael Wolff.

Wolff wrote in his Substack column about how the 80-year-old's former pal, Jeffrey Epstein, reacted upon learning of the billionaire's next career move in 2015 and how the predator apparently knew his motive.

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Jeffrey Epstein Knew Trump's Motive?

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Trump was looking to remain relevant when he first ran for president, according to Michael Wolff.

"Epstein knew that Trump's star turn on The Apprentice was fading and that he urgently needed a new platform for the promotion of Donald Trump – indeed, he could talk of little else, how to avoid television's fate: cancellation," Wolff wrote, referring to the once popular NBC series fronted by Trump.

According to Wolff, a vocal Trump critic, the then-reality star wasn't interested in politics or becoming the Commander-in-Chief, and instead wanted to use his presidential campaign to increase his fame.

"Donald has never spent a moment in which being seen was not his main goal," Wolff claimed Epstein told him. "Money, s-x, fame, it's in that order."

Wolff also noted the convicted predator told him Trump was apparently all about former President Bill Clinton as well as late President John F. Kennedy.

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Jeffrey Epstein on Trump's Prez Run: 'Do You Understand How Powerful That Is?'

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Wolff claimed Epstein knew all about Trump's motive for being Commander-in-Chief.

"Trump is fascinated by Clinton," Epstein had mentioned, according to the writer. "That was what he was always trying to figure out – how do you get laid when you're president? That's why he was obsessed with Kennedy, because JFK, even in the White House, was able to f--k with impunity. Donald can't give up fu--ing. Not possible."

However, the biographer claimed that Epstein, who was found dead behind bars in 2019, was concerned about Trump possibly becoming the most powerful man in the country.

"You don't understand, it's Donald Trump. No shame. Do you understand how powerful that is?" Wolff claimed Epstein told him.

Despite Wolff's claims, the White House shut him down, labeling his comments "lazy and false."

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Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Trump

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Trump, six months after first announcing he was running for president.

Spokesperson Lauren Bis added, "The President had his own TV show when he decided to run for president. After decades of watching politicians allow our country to be ripped off by foreign nations, millions of illegal aliens pour into our country, and endless wars, President Trump declared his candidacy because he loves America and wanted to make our country again."

Wolff has been open about his conversations with Epstein, as he used him as the source for his book Fire and Fury. Wolff also previously claimed the financier was afraid of Trump.

"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," Wolff claimed on his podcast. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."

The author claimed the two were competitive with one another at one point, battling it out over money and women.

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Photo of Donald Trump
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Epstein was concerned over Trump becoming president, according to the author.

He added: "Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that (Hugh) Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years."

And in a 2017 interview Wolff had with Epstein, the writer recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump."

“But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there," Wolff claimed.

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