EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Romance 'Rocked' by Her Adult Site Confession

The singer has largely kept her new relationship private, but has now opened up about p--nography, her changing attitudes toward it and an embarrassing misunderstanding with Freud during a candid interview with Perfect Magazine.

Talking about her opinions on p---, Allen said: "There have been times when I've been a p--- enthusiast. I'm not currently in one of those periods."

She then described trying to play an adult video through a Bluetooth speaker backstage as a prank while colleagues were preparing for a show.

Allen added: "However, I did try to get on to P---hub the other day because my phone was connected to the Bluetooth speaker (backstage at a show) and I thought it would be really funny while everyone was getting ready to go to the toilet and put p--- on and everyone would think I was secretly watching it in the toilet.

"But the wifi wouldn't allow me to go on any restricted sites, so I couldn't do it.

"And then I was in bed with my boyfriend later and when he asked me to Google something, P--nhub came up on my search history and I tried to explain but it just didn't sound very believable."