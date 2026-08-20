EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Romance 'Rocked' by Her Adult Site Confession
Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Lily Allen's new romance with Jonah Freud is said to have been "rocked" by an awkward confession about her past enthusiasm for adult websites, after the singer revealed a joke involving P------ left her new boyfriend questioning her explanation.
As Radaronline.com readers will know, singer Allen, 41, confirmed in February she is dating London-based writer and artist Freud, 28, following the collapse of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 51, last year.
Backfire Causes Bedroom Tension
The singer has largely kept her new relationship private, but has now opened up about p--nography, her changing attitudes toward it and an embarrassing misunderstanding with Freud during a candid interview with Perfect Magazine.
Talking about her opinions on p---, Allen said: "There have been times when I've been a p--- enthusiast. I'm not currently in one of those periods."
She then described trying to play an adult video through a Bluetooth speaker backstage as a prank while colleagues were preparing for a show.
Allen added: "However, I did try to get on to P---hub the other day because my phone was connected to the Bluetooth speaker (backstage at a show) and I thought it would be really funny while everyone was getting ready to go to the toilet and put p--- on and everyone would think I was secretly watching it in the toilet.
"But the wifi wouldn't allow me to go on any restricted sites, so I couldn't do it.
"And then I was in bed with my boyfriend later and when he asked me to Google something, P--nhub came up on my search history and I tried to explain but it just didn't sound very believable."
Jonah Freud Doubts Backstage Prank Explanation
Chart-topping Allen said she was not embarrassed by the discovery, but was "annoyed" Freud apparently did not accept her explanation.
The exchange is now understood to have caused an uncomfortable moment between the couple, whose relationship became public only months ago.
Those familiar with the pair's situation have characterized the episode as an unexpected test of a still relatively new relationship rather than evidence of any lasting split between them.
One source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "It was awkward because Jonah struggled to believe Lily's explanation, and that briefly created tension between them. Things really were shaken up between them for a time over this."
New Romance Following David Harbour Split
Allen first publicly acknowledged having a new partner in February.
Asked during an interview who she had most recently texted, she replied simply: "My boyfriend."
The performer declined to elaborate further, maintaining the guarded approach she has taken toward the relationship.
The pair had already generated speculation after being seen together several times, including during trips to Paris and Rome.
Freud, the great-great-grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, is a writer and artist based in London and founder of the cultural venue Reference Point.
Pop Star Navigates Life After Divorce
The romance followed Allen's highly publicized separation from Harbour. The former couple began dating in 2019 after meeting through the celebrity dating app Raya and married in Las Vegas the following year.
Reports surrounding their breakup claimed Allen became suspicious about Harbour's behavior and investigated whether he was using Raya again.
Their marriage subsequently ended amid intense public attention surrounding the circumstances of their separation.
Allen has since returned to dating while speaking candidly about relationships and heartbreak.
London-born Allen became a major British and global pop star with hit albums, outspoken lyrics and awards, while navigating marriage, motherhood and divorce.