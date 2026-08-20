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EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan UK Return Confirms Radar's 'Reverse-Megxit' Scoops

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: UNSPLASH/MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to the UK 6 years after moving to California.

Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain has confirmed a months-long trail of Radaronline.com exclusives on how the Duke of Sussex was plotting a "de-Megxit" and seeking a deeper connection with the country he left in 2020.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, will return to the UK with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, at the end of August for an "extended period," according to sources.

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Prince Harry Planning UK Comeback

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle have planned an extended return to the United Kingdom.

The children are expected to enter British schools in September, while the Sussexes will live in a non-royal residence and remain non-working royals.

A source claimed to Radar: "Harry has been thinking seriously about spending much more time in Britain for months. This isn't an idea that suddenly appeared overnight. The children's schooling, his relationship with his father and his desire to rebuild a meaningful British base have all been part of the conversation."

The development follows repeated Radar reports about Harry's ambitions.

In January, we reported he was weighing a return which could reshape his family's life and wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience Britain, with schooling specifically identified as a possibility if his security concerns could be resolved.

In May, sources told us Harry was laying foundations for a long-term return to British public life, describing a plan to operate outside the formal monarchy while rebuilding his profile in Britain.

Radar continued reporting the theme in June, when we covered claims that Harry "missed his roots" and was desperate to rebuild connections with both his relatives and the British public.

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King Charles Welcomes Private Royal Reunion

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has welcomed the opportunity to see his son and young grandchildren, sources claimed.

In July, following the Sussex family's visit to Britain, insiders told us Harry was seeking further emotional reunions with his father, King Charles, 77.

Sources said Charles was told on Sunday, August 16, the Sussexes now plan to return for an extended stay.

The King is understood to be welcoming the opportunity to see more of Harry, Markle and his two grandchildren privately – although for now the Sussexes will remain outside the ranks of working royals.

The couple apparently did not discuss the planned move when they met Charles and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove in Gloucestershire in July.

Their accommodation back in Harry's homeland is not understood to be a royal property.

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Prince Harry Overcomes Past London Trauma

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry sought a deeper emotional connection with his father and British roots.

The move marks a striking change from Harry's previous comments about returning with his family.

After losing a legal challenge concerning his British security arrangements, he said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

In the 2021 Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, he admitted: "For me, London is a trigger because of what happened to my mom."

Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and eventually settled in California.

Their departure became known as Megxit, with the Sandringham Agreement preventing them from combining official royal duties with independent commercial work.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rebuild UK Ties

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Sussexes originally relocated to California following their 2020 royal exit.

In July 2025, we reported that Harry was planning a solo return to repair family relationships. In another report that month, we said the duke hoped Archie and Lilibet could choose their connection with royal life.

And by early 2026, our coverage had shifted toward the practical questions of the family's security, schooling and a base in the UK.

Markle is expected to continue operating her food and lifestyle brand As Ever from Britain, while Harry already has longstanding UK commitments including WellChild and the Invictus Games, which will be staged in Birmingham next summer.

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