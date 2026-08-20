EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan UK Return Confirms Radar's 'Reverse-Megxit' Scoops

The children are expected to enter British schools in September, while the Sussexes will live in a non-royal residence and remain non-working royals.

A source claimed to Radar: "Harry has been thinking seriously about spending much more time in Britain for months. This isn't an idea that suddenly appeared overnight. The children's schooling, his relationship with his father and his desire to rebuild a meaningful British base have all been part of the conversation."

The development follows repeated Radar reports about Harry's ambitions.

In January, we reported he was weighing a return which could reshape his family's life and wanted Archie and Lilibet to experience Britain, with schooling specifically identified as a possibility if his security concerns could be resolved.

In May, sources told us Harry was laying foundations for a long-term return to British public life, describing a plan to operate outside the formal monarchy while rebuilding his profile in Britain.

Radar continued reporting the theme in June, when we covered claims that Harry "missed his roots" and was desperate to rebuild connections with both his relatives and the British public.