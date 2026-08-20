CNN Pundit Hints Trump Is Too Weak to Have an Affair — As Prez's Relationship With 'Obsessed' Aide Natalie Harp Picked Apart

Jon Ossoff left the MAGA world fuming after he claimed Trump would rather "travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace" than act like a president, as many accused the Georgia Senator of suggesting the two are having an affair.

However, Democratic congressman-turned-pundit Max Rose doesn't believe the oldest president ever elected and the 35-year-old are an item for one reason: Trump is too weak these days.

"... I think that the only thing any other Democrat should say is that Ossoff is wrong for physical reasons," the pundit noted on the network's OutFront hosted by Erin Burnett.

He continued, "Donald Trump probably couldn't have an affair with anyone right now. That's the line that these things should be going in. For so long, we have faced this Republican Party, which not only flaunts any rule, right, but does so almost with pride, right, and says the American people just don't care."