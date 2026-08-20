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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

CNN Pundit Hints Trump Is Too Weak to Have an Affair — As Prez's Relationship With 'Obsessed' Aide Natalie Harp Picked Apart

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's body is the main reason he can't possibly be having an affair, according to one pundit.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump could not possibly be having an affair because, physically, he can't; at least that is what one CNN personality has hinted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

All eyes have been on the president's relationship with his young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, lately, with many suggesting there may be something more at play.

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Trump's Physical Struggles?

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Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Pundit Max Rose claimed Trump is not physically able to have an affair.

Jon Ossoff left the MAGA world fuming after he claimed Trump would rather "travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace" than act like a president, as many accused the Georgia Senator of suggesting the two are having an affair.

However, Democratic congressman-turned-pundit Max Rose doesn't believe the oldest president ever elected and the 35-year-old are an item for one reason: Trump is too weak these days.

"... I think that the only thing any other Democrat should say is that Ossoff is wrong for physical reasons," the pundit noted on the network's OutFront hosted by Erin Burnett.

He continued, "Donald Trump probably couldn't have an affair with anyone right now. That's the line that these things should be going in. For so long, we have faced this Republican Party, which not only flaunts any rule, right, but does so almost with pride, right, and says the American people just don't care."

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Trump's Cankles, Bruised Hands, and Red Rash

Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Some have questioned the president's relationship with his aide, Harp.

"What people are looking at the Democrats to do now is to show that they have the guts to not leave any tool on the table in terms of their effort to beat this," Rose added. "That's not a bad thing."

The 80-year-old has been rumored to be suffering from several ailments throughout his second term in the White House, including his swollen ankles. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

Trump has also been spotted with bruised hands, a mysterious red rash on his neck, and he has been accused of wearing a diaper. The politician has also been busted falling asleep in public, most notably during Lindsey Graham's funeral. On August 19, Trump also appeared to be "walking sideways" while in a meeting with crypto and technology leaders.

Despite the concerning signs, Trump previously claimed former White House physician Ronny Jackson told him he's "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years – even healthier than his rival, former president Barack Obama.

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Natalie Harp's 'Infatuation' With Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has dealt with swollen ankles, bruised hands, and even a neck rash during his second term.

Meanwhile, Harp, known as the "human printer" for reportedly following Trump with a portable printer filled with positive news stories and social media posts, has been seen with the president in public on several different occasions.

The aide's behavior has been pushed into the spotlight, with her estranged brother, Preston, claiming that her apparent "infatuation" with the president comes from the "delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect."

According to Preston, that is "where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real."

There are also rumors that Harp once jumped into the trunk of an SUV to stay close to Trump when she was informed the car was full, a claim Preston described as "kind of sad."

"That's obsession," he added. "That's an unhealthy obsession with someone if you're going to jump into the trunk of their car."

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Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp has been accused of being 'obsessed' with the 80-year-old.

The sudden bout of attention may be getting to Harp, as she was recently seen having an intense moment with paparazzi.

On Wednesday, August 19, Harp was confronted by the paparazzi as she sat at an intersection in her white Chevy SUV. She was then seen reaching for her phone and filming the photographer after noticing she was being filmed.

In the clip, Harp appears to mouth "f--- you" to the photographer before speeding off.

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