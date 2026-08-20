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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Allegedly 'Worked at White House for a Year Without Security Clearance'

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is often in the Oval Office.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's young aide, Natalie Harp, allegedly didn't have the correct security clearance to work at the White House for some time.

In fact, the blonde 35-year-old, who has been a frequent fixture at Trump's side, allegedly spent a year working at the White House without the proper credentials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Natalie Harp Allegedly Avoided Security Clearance Paperwork

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A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp's reasoning for allegedly denying the typical process is unknown.

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Harp, also known as "the human printer," allegedly declined multiple times to seek the typical security clearance needed for staffers. Sources dished to MS Now that her reasoning for the decision was unknown.

She allegedly received multiple extensions to complete the paperwork, especially as the process is quite lengthy. The form, an SF-86, collects intensive information about financial history, foreign contacts, and past residencies. Applicants become the subject of a federal background investigation upon its filing.

A national security official worried her proximity to Trump and his office offered her access to sensitive information. Apparently some of these details weren't even divulged to senior level White House officials.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed Harp, saying, "Natalie Harp has a security clearance like everyone else, and she is a loyal and hardworking member of President Trump’s team."

However, Harp herself offered no clarity.

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Trump Allegedly Forced to Intervene

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Source: MEGA

Secret Service allegedly had concerns about Harp.

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Ultimately, Trump himself was forced to intervene when his counsel and security officials flagged concerns.

Previous reports indicated the Secret Service was also worried about her closeness to the president. They allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

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Harp's Job Plays Into Trump's 'Troublesome' Nature

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp is known for typing out his social media posts.

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Harp's job functions fell into question when one source alleged she "plays into the less productive and more troublesome parts of (Trump's) nature, putting things in front of him that aren’t vetted."

The blonde aide works on Trump's communication team, including jotting down his thoughts to type into posts on Truth Social. Plus, she reportedly carries a portable printer around with her to print out positive posts about the president to give him an ego boost.

According to MS Now, sources indicated people are making "subtle moves" to restrict some of her access. The insider added, "She is just persistent and not realizing that’s what they were trying to do."

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Natalie's Estranged Brother Speaks Up

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A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's brother once called her bond with Trump 'unhealthy.'

Even Harp's estranged brother, Preston Harp, claimed the staffer was forming an alarming bond with her MAGA boss as he reflected on her alleged "obsession."

"Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect," he said, explaining his mother raised the pair in a "delusion" to support the president as the "boss of the world." Preston further claimed that is "where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real."

"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," he added. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."

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