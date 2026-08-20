Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Allegedly 'Worked at White House for a Year Without Security Clearance'

Harp, also known as "the human printer," allegedly declined multiple times to seek the typical security clearance needed for staffers. Sources dished to MS Now that her reasoning for the decision was unknown.

She allegedly received multiple extensions to complete the paperwork, especially as the process is quite lengthy. The form, an SF-86, collects intensive information about financial history, foreign contacts, and past residencies. Applicants become the subject of a federal background investigation upon its filing.

A national security official worried her proximity to Trump and his office offered her access to sensitive information. Apparently some of these details weren't even divulged to senior level White House officials.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed Harp, saying, "Natalie Harp has a security clearance like everyone else, and she is a loyal and hardworking member of President Trump’s team."

However, Harp herself offered no clarity.