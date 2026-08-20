EXCLUSIVE: Trump Aide Natalie Harp at Center of Fears She's a 'Presidential Stalker'

A political insider told Radar in an exclusive interview: "The comments from Natalie's brother have inevitably sparked fears among people who have watched how intensely devoted she is to the President.

"When you hear a family member describe an 'obsession' with presidents going back to her teenage years, and then look at how constantly she remains at Trump's side, people are going to ask whether this has moved beyond ordinary professional loyalty.

"There has always been something unusually intense about Natalie's dedication to Trump, but her brother's remarks have put it under a completely different spotlight. People are now using phrases like 'presidential stalker' because she seems determined to be wherever the President is, whatever the circumstances.'

"Nobody is suggesting Natalie poses any threat to the President. The concern being expressed is about the sheer intensity of the attachment. She works extraordinary hours, follows him everywhere and has written incredibly emotional messages about their relationship. Her brother's description of her teenage fascination with presidents has inevitably made all of that look more unusual.

"Natalie sees her loyalty as deeply personal because she believes Trump saved her life. That explains a huge amount about why she is so devoted to him, but there are people around Trump who have occasionally found the intensity startling. Her brother's interview has only amplified those concerns.

"The 'stalker' description is obviously provocative, but it captures the fears now being discussed about whether Natalie's devotion has become excessive. "Running alongside his golf cart, barely sleeping and wanting everything always to be right between them already raised eyebrows. Her brother saying she had an 'obsession' with presidents since she was around 16 has poured gasoline on that conversation.

"For Natalie, she views her devotion to Trump as absolute loyalty rather than anything sinister. But politically, the optics are extraordinary. She has access that most White House aides could only dream of, she is almost permanently at Trump's side and now her own brother has publicly described a fascination with presidents stretching back nearly two decades."