EXCLUSIVE: Trump Aide Natalie Harp at Center of Fears She's a 'Presidential Stalker'
Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Natalie Harp has found herself at the center of extraordinary "presidential stalker" fears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scare was raised after the estranged brother of Donald Trump's intensely devoted aide claimed she has had a long-running "obsession" with presidents since she was a teenager.
A Longstanding 'Presidential Obsession'
Harp, 35, is one of 80-year-old Trump's closest White House assistants – working from the Oval Office, traveling aboard Marine One and reportedly staying up late helping draft his social media posts.
But scrutiny of their unusually close working relationship has now intensified in Washington after her brother discussed her long-standing interest in presidents during an interview with CNN.
Her sibling said: "I'd say since she was, like, 16, she's had an obsession with, um, gosh, how do I explain this? Um, she's written letters to other presidents, let me put it that way."
He clarified one of those presidents was George W. Bush.
The striking description of Harp's obsession with presidents from her brother has added another layer to questions surrounding Harp's extraordinary devotion to Trump and the powerful position she occupies at his side.
Political Insiders Express Fear Over Extreme Devotion
A political insider told Radar in an exclusive interview: "The comments from Natalie's brother have inevitably sparked fears among people who have watched how intensely devoted she is to the President.
"When you hear a family member describe an 'obsession' with presidents going back to her teenage years, and then look at how constantly she remains at Trump's side, people are going to ask whether this has moved beyond ordinary professional loyalty.
"There has always been something unusually intense about Natalie's dedication to Trump, but her brother's remarks have put it under a completely different spotlight. People are now using phrases like 'presidential stalker' because she seems determined to be wherever the President is, whatever the circumstances.'
"Nobody is suggesting Natalie poses any threat to the President. The concern being expressed is about the sheer intensity of the attachment. She works extraordinary hours, follows him everywhere and has written incredibly emotional messages about their relationship. Her brother's description of her teenage fascination with presidents has inevitably made all of that look more unusual.
"Natalie sees her loyalty as deeply personal because she believes Trump saved her life. That explains a huge amount about why she is so devoted to him, but there are people around Trump who have occasionally found the intensity startling. Her brother's interview has only amplified those concerns.
"The 'stalker' description is obviously provocative, but it captures the fears now being discussed about whether Natalie's devotion has become excessive. "Running alongside his golf cart, barely sleeping and wanting everything always to be right between them already raised eyebrows. Her brother saying she had an 'obsession' with presidents since she was around 16 has poured gasoline on that conversation.
"For Natalie, she views her devotion to Trump as absolute loyalty rather than anything sinister. But politically, the optics are extraordinary. She has access that most White House aides could only dream of, she is almost permanently at Trump's side and now her own brother has publicly described a fascination with presidents stretching back nearly two decades."
Golf Carts, Sleepless Nights, And Personal Letters
Harp, whose official titles are special assistant to the president and executive assistant to the president, reportedly earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 and has become known inside Trump's orbit as "the human printer" because she follows him carrying a portable printer to provide information.
Her displays of loyalty have reportedly unnerved some colleagues.
Videos have shown Harp running considerable distances alongside Trump's golf cart at his course in Scotland.
And in a letter to Trump subsequently viewed by the New York Times, Harp wrote: "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland."
She continued: "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)."
Harp signed off: "With all my heart, Natalie."
Cancer Survival Story Fuels Absolute Loyalty
Harp's relationship with Trump developed after she publicly credited him with helping save her life following her battle with bone cancer.
She has said legislation Trump signed in 2018 gave her access to experimental treatments, although she has not publicly specified which treatment she received.
After appearing on Fox News in 2019, she caught Trump's attention and was invited to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
She subsequently worked for One America News Network before joining Trump's team in 2022.
Harp described her political awakening in the documentary Art of the Surge, saying: "Politics was never something I liked. But when I was sick, I started watching the Republican debates. He was my first exposure to politics, and I loved it. Like, this guy, he gets it."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has strongly defended Harp amid the scrutiny.
Leavitt said: "Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump's team."
Harp herself explained the deeply personal origins of that loyalty in the documentary.
She said: "I had cancer and he saved my life, signed that bill, and ever since he found out, he stayed in touch with me. Made sure I was OK."