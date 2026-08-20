Natalie Harp's 'Foul-Mouthed' Meltdown: Trump's Blonde Aide Appears to Curse Out Paparazzi as She Faces Backlash Over 'Obsession' With Prez

On Wednesday, August 19, the 35-year-old was confronted by the paparazzi as she sat at an intersection in her Chevy SUV. In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Harp, who was on the way to the White House, was seen reaching for her phone and filming the photographer after noticing she was being filmed.

In the footage, Harp appears to mouth "f--- you" to the photographer before speeding off. Harp has suddenly become a national name, especially after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff claimed Trump would rather "travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace" than act like a president.

Ossoff's comments quickly went viral, with several MAGA figures bashing the politician for his "sexist" remark. Trump himself appeared to shrug them off, calling Ossoff a "Pee-wee Herman look-alike."

The White House has yet to pull back the veil on Harp; however, her estranged brother Preston has accused the aide of being "infatuated" with the president.