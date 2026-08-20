Natalie Harp's 'Foul-Mouthed' Meltdown: Trump's Blonde Aide Appears to Curse Out Paparazzi as She Faces Backlash Over 'Obsession' With Prez
Aug. 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
It seems the pressure may be getting to Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as she was busted having a heated moment with paparazzi.
Donald Trump's young blonde aide has been under the spotlight for months for her alleged "obsession" with the president, including a claim that she jumped into the trunk of an SUV to remain near him.
Natalie Harp's Meltdown
On Wednesday, August 19, the 35-year-old was confronted by the paparazzi as she sat at an intersection in her Chevy SUV. In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Harp, who was on the way to the White House, was seen reaching for her phone and filming the photographer after noticing she was being filmed.
In the footage, Harp appears to mouth "f--- you" to the photographer before speeding off. Harp has suddenly become a national name, especially after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff claimed Trump would rather "travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace" than act like a president.
Ossoff's comments quickly went viral, with several MAGA figures bashing the politician for his "sexist" remark. Trump himself appeared to shrug them off, calling Ossoff a "Pee-wee Herman look-alike."
The White House has yet to pull back the veil on Harp; however, her estranged brother Preston has accused the aide of being "infatuated" with the president.
Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Goes Off
Preston claimed that Harp is Trump's "biggest fan" and the main reason he keeps her around. The duo has been seen in public together several times.
"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston told Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."
Burnett also noted a rumor that Harp once jumped into the trunk of an SUV after she was told there was no room in the same car with Trump, a claim Preston branded "kind of sad."
"That's obsession,” Preston, who currently lives in Nicaragua, pointed out. "That's an unhealthy obsession with someone if you're going to jump into the trunk of their car."
Melania Trump V. Natalie Harp
According to Preston, the siblings had a falling out after the death of their father in 2020. "I don't understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump," he previously told the Daily Mail,
Preston added that he has no interest in reconnecting with Natalie or moving back to the United States. Meanwhile, Trump's wife, Melania, is not interested in fielding questions about his aide, according to an insider.
"The First Lady doesn’t like these types of things," the source told Semafor. The insider also claimed the president gets "furious" when his personal life is pushed to the forefront, as it did when Ossoff touched on the mysterious relationship between him and Harp.
In the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claimed Harp wrote Trump a personal letter declaring: "You are all that matters to me."
Natalie Harp's Presidential Hobby
And according to Preston, Harp always had a knack for reaching out to presidents.
According to Preston, his estranged sister has always been about other Commanders-in-Chief, claiming that she has "written letters to other presidents, let me put it that way. And so, like, her dream came true finally."
Preston also blamed his mother for pushing Harp toward her conservative political leanings.