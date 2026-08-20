Trump Sparks Health Fears as Prez Appears to be 'Walking Sideways and Out of Breath' During Recent Public Speech
Aug. 20 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again sparked health fears, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president appeared to be "walking sideways" during a recent speaking event.
On Wednesday, August 20, the 80-year-old joined crypto and technology leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, but all eyes were on Trump's bizarre entrance.
Critics Go Off on 'Sideways' Trump
Trump, who was late to the meeting, appeared surprised when he entered the room and was confronted by the awaiting leaders.
"Hello everybody," the politician said before making his way to the podium by walking sideways. He also appeared out of breath during his short commute to the podium.
"34 minutes late, barely moving, out of breath, and what's up with the walking sideways?" one critic on X asked, as another suggested the oldest president ever elected is "sick."
A user claimed, "That is why he is always late on purpose. He needs to have them applaud and stand. He has no respect for anyone’s time," referring to the leaders clapping for him as soon as he arrived at the meeting.
"If my 80-year-old father was as red as a lobster, slurring words, and out of breath, I would take him to the ER," a commentator claimed.
Trump's 'Cheat Sheet' Sparks Dementia Theory
The president's awkward shuffle comes just a day after he appeared to be holding a "cheat sheet" with details of guests and a schedule for a meeting as he honored a young lifeguard. And according to one radio host, this move could be a warning sign that Trump is suffering from dementia.
"Donald Trump was photographed using a cheat sheet, the exact same type of cheat sheet that Joe Biden was using when they said it’s proof that he's got dementia," David Pakman said on his show. "And strangely, Donald Trump’s card has not triggered the same diagnosis from Republicans."
The "cheat sheet" move was what Republicans criticized former President Joe Biden for throughout his term. Pakman then called out the double standard, and just how differently conservative media has covered both politicians.
"This is exactly the type of thing that Republicans used to say Biden had dementia," Pakman noted. "The pictures would be circled in red. 'Biden needs pictures to know who he’s with.' Fox News would be running it continuously, and right-wing influencers would be saying, 'Did Biden know where he was? Did Biden know who he was with?'"
Trump's Mysterious Bulge on His Back
Many critics have pleaded for the 25th Amendment, which states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties, to be invoked. Despite this, the White House has claimed Trump is in great shape, with the president claiming he previously scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
However, Trump has not done much to silence his critics. During a recent rally, Trump appeared to show a large, box-like bulge protruding from the back of his suit, leading to plenty of theories, including that he was attempting to hide a medical device.
Another theory was that Trump was wearing an adult diaper, with some suggesting his young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, carries around extra diapers in her bag.
"Seriously, what is going on with Trump's rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there," one person on social media asked at the time.
Trump's Last Days?
Another suggested, "Insulin pump. Of course he's diabetic; that's why he keeps falling asleep." Trump was recently accused of falling asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral.
He also appeared to close his eyes as his Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth spoke during a Memorial Day Weekend event. However, while Trump shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, Democratic strategist James Carville has other ideas.
"When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I'm telling you this thing is in its last days," Carville previously predicted, suggesting Trump won't finish up his second term.