Trump Sparks Health Fears as Prez Appears to be 'Walking Sideways and Out of Breath' During Recent Public Speech

Trump, who was late to the meeting, appeared surprised when he entered the room and was confronted by the awaiting leaders.

"Hello everybody," the politician said before making his way to the podium by walking sideways. He also appeared out of breath during his short commute to the podium.

"34 minutes late, barely moving, out of breath, and what's up with the walking sideways?" one critic on X asked, as another suggested the oldest president ever elected is "sick."

A user claimed, "That is why he is always late on purpose. He needs to have them applaud and stand. He has no respect for anyone’s time," referring to the leaders clapping for him as soon as he arrived at the meeting.

"If my 80-year-old father was as red as a lobster, slurring words, and out of breath, I would take him to the ER," a commentator claimed.