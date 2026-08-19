Trump Dementia Fears Explode After Prez Is Caught Clutching 'Cheat Sheet' at Oval Office — After GOP Bashed Joe Biden For Similar Move

"Donald Trump was photographed using a cheat sheet, the exact same type of cheat sheet that Joe Biden was using when they said it’s proof that he's got dementia," commentator David Pakman said on his show on Tuesday, August 18. "And strangely, Donald Trump’s card has not triggered the same diagnosis from Republicans."

The host then pointed out just how differently conservative media has covered both Trump and Biden.

He explained, "This is exactly the type of thing that Republicans used to say Biden had dementia. The pictures would be circled in red. 'Biden needs pictures to know who he’s with.' Fox News would be running it continuously, and right-wing influencers would be saying, 'Did Biden know where he was? Did Biden know who he was with?'"

Pakman then noted that "cheat sheets" have always been a "protocol" for presidents, and should "not prove cognitive decline."