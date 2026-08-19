Trump Dementia Fears Explode After Prez Is Caught Clutching 'Cheat Sheet' at Oval Office — After GOP Bashed Joe Biden For Similar Move
Aug. 19 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is once again under the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the president was busted holding a prompt card with details of his guests and a schedule for the meeting while honoring a young lifeguard.
The "cheat sheet" move was what Republicans bashed former President Joe Biden for, and one radio host has called out the double standard.
'It's Proof That He's Got Dementia'
"Donald Trump was photographed using a cheat sheet, the exact same type of cheat sheet that Joe Biden was using when they said it’s proof that he's got dementia," commentator David Pakman said on his show on Tuesday, August 18. "And strangely, Donald Trump’s card has not triggered the same diagnosis from Republicans."
The host then pointed out just how differently conservative media has covered both Trump and Biden.
He explained, "This is exactly the type of thing that Republicans used to say Biden had dementia. The pictures would be circled in red. 'Biden needs pictures to know who he’s with.' Fox News would be running it continuously, and right-wing influencers would be saying, 'Did Biden know where he was? Did Biden know who he was with?'"
Pakman then noted that "cheat sheets" have always been a "protocol" for presidents, and should "not prove cognitive decline."
Trump V. Teleprompter
"But if it did prove it about Joe Biden, according to these people, it must also prove it about Donald Trump," Pakman pointed out. "Right now, this gets to a bigger story, which is that during Biden’s presidency, the right treated every glimpse of a note card as a medical emergency.
"They do not care about being two-faced. I actually think they get off on it. They love that they employ double standards."
Pakman also recalled the backlash Biden received for using a teleprompter during his speeches, but "when Trump uses a teleprompter at every d--- speech, it's no big deal."
"Now, there are legitimate reasons to examine Donald Trump’s fitness, and 60 percent of voters don't think he has the mental sharpness to be president."
Trump Suffering From Health Ailments?
Many of the president's critics have pleaded for the 25th Amendment, which states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties, to be invoked.
Trump has been rumored to be suffering from several health ailments, including cankles. The 80-year-old was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom. Claims also spread that Trump had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program.
The program is usually reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials. However, spokesperson Kush Desai responded on X, "This application was not for the President."
Trump's mental health has also been called out, following his rants on Truth Social. Despite this, the president previously claimed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
'He's Very Unwell'
It appears that the oldest president ever elected has also had trouble staying awake in public, as he was recently accused of falling asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral.
He also appeared to be catching up on his sleep while Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth spoke during a Memorial Day Weekend event.
"He is very unwell; in body, mind, and spirit," a person on social media claimed at the time.