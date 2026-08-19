Kelly Ripa Slams Husband Mark Consuelos for Being 'Insufferable' to Travel With as He Threatens 'Airport Divorce'

Still, Consuelos had a different plan for how to navigate their distinct personalities.

"Here's what we'll do. The next time we travel somewhere, I will just follow you," he explained. "I'll let you lead the way."

When Ripa asked if that meant that he would let her make all of the travel plans by herself, he confirmed she could have full control.

The All My Children actor added, "And I'll just be you and, you know, do what you do."

"Which is what? What are you suggesting I do?" Ripa asked suspiciously.

"You'll see when you see it," he replied.