Kelly Ripa Slams Husband Mark Consuelos for Being 'Insufferable' to Travel With as He Threatens 'Airport Divorce'
Aug. 19 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa invoked astrology as she called out her husband, Mark Consuelos, for being difficult to travel with, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the Tuesday, August 18, installment of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple got into a slightly awkward back-and-forth after they once again broached the topic of potentially traveling separately, also known as an "airport divorce."
Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Worst Zodiac Sign for Travel
"Wanna hear the toughest zodiac sign to travel with, period?" Ripa, 55, asked.
But Consuelos clearly already knew where this was going.
"Let me guess. Aries," he said.
The Riverdale actor, also 55, was born March 30, making him an Aries. Meanwhile, Ripa's birthday is on October 2, which means she is a Libra.
"I know an Aries who shall remain nameless that is tough to travel with," the mother-of-three joked while rubbing his shoulder pointedly.
'It's Just the Insufferable Nature of Getting to the Trip'
"You are fun to travel with on the trip," she quickly clarified. "But getting to the trip, and even worse, coming home from the trip...the fun in the trip almost makes it all worth it."
"It's just the insufferable nature of getting to the trip and coming home from the trip...that makes me not want to take the trip at all," Ripa added.
"Well, we should fly home separately," Consuelos suggested.
"Oh, my gosh, I agree! We've threatened this before," she said, recalling a past episode where they appeared to get into a tense exchange over their opposing travel needs.
Mark Consuelos Offers a Compromise
Still, Consuelos had a different plan for how to navigate their distinct personalities.
"Here's what we'll do. The next time we travel somewhere, I will just follow you," he explained. "I'll let you lead the way."
When Ripa asked if that meant that he would let her make all of the travel plans by herself, he confirmed she could have full control.
The All My Children actor added, "And I'll just be you and, you know, do what you do."
"Which is what? What are you suggesting I do?" Ripa asked suspiciously.
"You'll see when you see it," he replied.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Argue Over Travel Styles
This comes nearly one year after the pair – who has been married since 1996 – appeared to have a tense exchange while discussing the possibility of going to the airport separately.
Ripa said she felt she had a more relaxed travel style, claiming that he needed to get to the airport "4 to 16 hours before a flight takes off" and that he gets agitated when he's recognized.
"You get irritated when people are like, 'oh, my gosh, I love you on the show!' you are like, everybody is noticing us," she said during the October 2025 installment of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Consuelos replied, "Don't put that out there, I am very nice to people!"
"You are nice to people," Ripa conceded, "but you get irritated with me."
"I don't get irritated with you," he responded. "I'm irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."