Kelly Ripa Talks 'Sleep Divorce' as She Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos Developed Bad 'Snoring' Problem
Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, suddenly developed a "snoring" problem in his 40s, but even that didn't make her consider a "sleep divorce."
On the Friday, August 14, installment of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, and her guest host Steve Patterson discussed the rise of married couple choosing to sleep in separate beds, or even in different rooms.
Kelly Ripa Discusses 'Sleep Divorce'
"Do you and your beloved wife share a bed?" Ripa asked.
"We do," Patterson said with a laugh. "I've been married for 20 years. That's a long time ... But we do still share a bed currently. Why do you ask?"
"There's this whole article about couples (having) separate beds," she explained.
"I have feelings about the bed thing," Patterson replied. "It just feels too separate. I don't know. There's something like, 'Let's get a bigger bed,' or something, but I feel like we should be sleeping on the same surface. Even if we aren't cuddling."
Ripa quipped, "Well, back in the day, that was the whole reason to get married right?"
Kelly Ripa Calls Sleeping in Separate Beds 'Extreme'
The mother-of-three then brought up a study that said "sleep divorces have highlighted the benefits of sleeping separately," but it may actually "decrease your psychological wellbeing."
She conceded that many may choose to do this due to snoring issues, but she couldn't personally relate to the desire to move rooms over it.
"I am married to someone who took up snoring. Truly, truly, I'm not kidding. He hit 45 and took to snoring," she insisted. "And I was like, 'What is this? What is happening here?' But even that has not driven us to separate beds."
"That just seems like an extreme form of...I don't know, punishment," Ripa added.
Kelly Ripa Stole Mark Consuelos' Side of the Bed
This comes after Consuelos, 55, shared his own sleep-related confession about their marriage.
On August 7, he admitted that he only saw his wife for 19 days over 10 months during the COVID pandemic as he was away in Canada for work. When he finally returned home for good, he discovered that she'd stolen his side of the bed!
"I said, 'This is my side of the bed,'" Consuelos recalled telling Ripa. "And she said, 'You don't live here.'"
However, he eventually came around, and they decided to switch sides permanently.
Mark Consuelos Would Stay in 'Loveless Marriage' With Kelly Ripa
Even if the pair did have sleep issues and chose to live in separate bedrooms, Consuelos apparently wouldn't be heading to the lawyer's office to file for divorce anytime soon.
According to the Riverdale actor, he'd rather be in an unhappy relationship than end things and potentially lose custody of their beloved pup, Lena.
"I mean, listen. Let’s just put it this way. I would stay in a loveless marriage just to make sure I could be with Lena every day," he shared during the August 11 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "That’s how much I love Lena."
"Is that all you’re asking for, is a loveless marriage?" Ripa teased him. "Done!"
Consuelos and Ripa met on the set of All My Children in the mid '90s and eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.