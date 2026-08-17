Kelly Ripa Talks 'Sleep Divorce' as She Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos Developed Bad 'Snoring' Problem

"Do you and your beloved wife share a bed?" Ripa asked.

"We do," Patterson said with a laugh. "I've been married for 20 years. That's a long time ... But we do still share a bed currently. Why do you ask?"

"There's this whole article about couples (having) separate beds," she explained.

"I have feelings about the bed thing," Patterson replied. "It just feels too separate. I don't know. There's something like, 'Let's get a bigger bed,' or something, but I feel like we should be sleeping on the same surface. Even if we aren't cuddling."

Ripa quipped, "Well, back in the day, that was the whole reason to get married right?"