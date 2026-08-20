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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Jon Ossoff Says 'It's Amazing' to Watch White House 'Melt Down' Over His Natalie Harp Remark

Jon Ossoff stands by his comments about Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Jon Ossoff stands by his comments about Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

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Jon Ossoff is not backing down from comments he made and questions he raised about the working relationship between Donald Trump and his young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Georgia Senator has fired back at Republican critics who have tried to take him down since he started focusing on what others have called an "unhealthy bond."

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Jon Ossoff Is Unfazed by Critics

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Ossoff said Trump would rather 'travel with Natalie' than run the country.
Source: meg

Ossoff said Trump would rather 'travel with Natalie' than run the country.

At a now-viral campaign rally over the weekend, Ossoff, who was widely unknown before, accused the president of not wanting to do his job, but rather wanting to "build his ballroom and travel with Natalie."

His opponents concluded that "traveling with Natalie" is the 39-year-old's underhanded way of accusing Trump of having an affair with his staffer, and have been up in arms about the comment ever since.

Ossoff was asked about the overwhelming reaction pouring out of the White House while a guest on Wednesday's edition of The Last Word on MS NOW, with host Lawrence O'Donnell, and used the opportunity to double down on his disdain.

"Lawrence, it’s been amazing to watch this White House melt down over this all week," Ossoff boasted. "And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults, public officials paid by the taxpayer with immense power in positions of public trust."

"And whether it’s Natalie Harp printing out Donald Trump’s daily dose of delusion and flattery, or Peter Navarro steering taxpayer-funded loans to Trump family investments, or Pete Hegseth deluding the president daily into deepening this quagmire in the Middle East, no one cares about their feelings," he noted.

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Jon Ossoff Targets the Trump Administration

The Georgia Senator has been tearing into Trump during his reelection campaign.
Source: mega

The Georgia Senator has been tearing into Trump during his reelection campaign.

Ossoff then steered the conversation to the current controversy over Navy sailors' living conditions.

"The sailors on the Lincoln are fighting his war, a war based on lies, while he plays with his new ballroom, flies around on a jet given to him by a foreign prince, and retreats into this circle of sycophantic aides who tell him every day what he wants to hear, not what he needs to hear," Ossoff blasted.

"This entire White House is responsible for lying the country into war, and for the rest of their careers, they will be known for having participated in this obscenity."

In response, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung did not hold back, tweeting: "Jon J--koff has to be the biggest c--k loser in politics. Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country. It's because he's a radical, extremist Dumocrat."

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MAGA Faithful Defend Natalie Harp

Trump and Harp supporters came to her defense.
Source: mega

Trump and Harp supporters came to her defense.

Trump's MAGA supporters took the cue to slam Ossoff with negative comments.

One person posted, "Donald Trump has done more to elevate women in politics than any other President. Jon Ossoff is a despicable coward who thinks he can get ahead by smearing a cancer survivor and loyal public servant, Natalie Harp."

Another person piled on, "Nearly a week later and still no apology from Jon Ossoff for his disgusting, misogynistic attack on a female White House aide. Women who work hard and earn the trust of powerful leaders shouldn't have to fend off sleazy insinuations from a sitting U.S. Senator."

A third person simply snarked: "Jon Ossoff is unfit for Congress. Misogynists need not apply!"

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Questions about the nature of Harp's relationship with the president remain.
Source: mega

Questions about the nature of Harp's relationship with the president remain.

But Ossoff isn't the only one to question Trump's relationship with Harp. The 35-year-old's estranged brother, Preston, told Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront that there are reasons Trump keeps the blonde around.

"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston suggested. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."

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