Jon Ossoff Says 'It's Amazing' to Watch White House 'Melt Down' Over His Natalie Harp Remark

At a now-viral campaign rally over the weekend, Ossoff, who was widely unknown before, accused the president of not wanting to do his job, but rather wanting to "build his ballroom and travel with Natalie."

His opponents concluded that "traveling with Natalie" is the 39-year-old's underhanded way of accusing Trump of having an affair with his staffer, and have been up in arms about the comment ever since.

Ossoff was asked about the overwhelming reaction pouring out of the White House while a guest on Wednesday's edition of The Last Word on MS NOW, with host Lawrence O'Donnell, and used the opportunity to double down on his disdain.

"Lawrence, it’s been amazing to watch this White House melt down over this all week," Ossoff boasted. "And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults, public officials paid by the taxpayer with immense power in positions of public trust."

"And whether it’s Natalie Harp printing out Donald Trump’s daily dose of delusion and flattery, or Peter Navarro steering taxpayer-funded loans to Trump family investments, or Pete Hegseth deluding the president daily into deepening this quagmire in the Middle East, no one cares about their feelings," he noted.