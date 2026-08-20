King Charles 'Blindsided' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback — Insiders Claim Monarch Found Out 'Days' Before Plans Made Public

A royal source told The Mirror: "The King and the entire royal family have undoubtedly been blindsided by the announcement from Harry and Meghan that they are returning to the U.K.

“After saying that he could not see a situation safe enough to bring his wife and children to the U.K. just over a year ago, the fact Prince Harry is now fully prepared to not only visit but live in the country he left behind is extraordinary.

"While the King will be delighted at the prospect at seeing his grandchildren on a more regular basis, there will be concerns over the true motivation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the United States after everything that has occurred since they decided to leave their royal roles.

"It is without question that the hybrid roles Harry and Meghan wanted before choosing to leave their royal roles behind will not be offered, which poses more questions as to what public role they will seek to carve out in the U.K."