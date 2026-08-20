King Charles 'Blindsided' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback — Insiders Claim Monarch Found Out 'Days' Before Plans Made Public
Aug. 20 2026, Published 9:09 a.m. ET
King Charles was left blindsided by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock plans to move back to the U.K., according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 77, was only told about their proposals three days ago, despite Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, putting the wheels in motion for several months.
No Mention Of Move During July Visit
Insiders claim Charles was not informed of their plans during their meeting in the U.K. in July, which came a just a year after the Duke of Sussex said his security arrangements in the U.K. made it "impossible" for his family to visit.
The Sussexes' status will remain the same, with the couple not being offered a "half-in-half-out" option when it comes to their roles.
But it is likely to spark debate as to how the British public will react to the major U-turn about life in the U.K, after the criticism the Sussexes have made about the royal family and the institution of the monarchy.
'The King Will be Delighted'
A royal source told The Mirror: "The King and the entire royal family have undoubtedly been blindsided by the announcement from Harry and Meghan that they are returning to the U.K.
“After saying that he could not see a situation safe enough to bring his wife and children to the U.K. just over a year ago, the fact Prince Harry is now fully prepared to not only visit but live in the country he left behind is extraordinary.
"While the King will be delighted at the prospect at seeing his grandchildren on a more regular basis, there will be concerns over the true motivation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the United States after everything that has occurred since they decided to leave their royal roles.
"It is without question that the hybrid roles Harry and Meghan wanted before choosing to leave their royal roles behind will not be offered, which poses more questions as to what public role they will seek to carve out in the U.K."
The Sussexes' Failure To Crack Hollywood Sparked Move
The move will reportedly take place later in August, with the couple's son Archie, 7, and daughter Lilibet, 5, enrolling in school in England for the upcoming year.
Their comeback is likely to have been sparked by their failure to become Hollywood power players following the couple's shock switch across the pond in 2020.
Harry and Meghan initially struck gold after fleeing royal life for the U.S., quickly snapping up megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, while the Duke reportedly pocketed a staggering $20 million advance for his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare.
But their biggest hits repeatedly returned to the same explosive subject: their grievances with royal life.
Harry unloaded on his famous family in Spare, while the couple aired their complaints in their bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and again in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
The duo's other attempts to drum up post-royal magic failed to reach the same success, with Markle's two podcasts and Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, falling apart. The streamer axed its exclusive deal with the Sussexes in August 2025, after Spotify dropped them in 2023.
Meanwhile, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has also hit turbulence after Netflix ended its investment in the venture in March, leaving the Diva Duchess to forge ahead on her own.
With Hollywood opportunities all but dead, the Sussexes increasingly turned back to their royal-adjacent roots, embarking on a of Australia in April before Harry returned to Britain in July for the one-year countdown to his 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.
Markle pulled out of the U.K. trip at the last minute amid security concerns, but ultimately made a stealth return to Britain with Archie and Lilibet. The family secretly joined Harry for a private July 10 reunion with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, marking the former actress's first time back on British soil since the queen's September 2022 funeral.