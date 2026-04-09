Woman, 33, Accused of Cutting Off Boyfriend's Manhood and Stabbing Him to Death After 'Thinking She Was Pregnant' On Waitlist for Treatment at Mental Hospital
April 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A Colorado woman accused of slicing off her boyfriend's p---s and stabbing him to death has been placed on a waitlist to receive treatment at a mental health hospital, RadarOnline.com can report.
The woman reportedly became enraged after mistakenly thinking she was pregnant, leading to an argument over whether the boyfriend was the child's father.
Shocking Crime Details
Shenting Guo, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and emasculating Dustin Nalls, 38, in May 2024.
According to her arrest affidavit, the couple had been arguing about who the daddy of her future baby was when Guo allegedly stabbed the man in the leg.
"She said she was not trying to kill him, but admitted to stabbing him because she was 'so angry'," the affidavit states. But that didn't mean she was done with her attack.
Guo reportedly told police she cut off the man's p---s as well. She defended Nalls didn't appear to be in pain, so she went to the nearby City Market and bought rubbing alcohol, antibiotics, and beer, but no bandages, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says Guo gave the victim ibuprofen, water, and "greens," but he soon passed from his injuries.
The woman turned out not to be pregnant.
Mental Health Waiting List
Last November, Guo was declared incompetent to stand trial after being examined by a state psychologist and another psychologist hired by her attorneys.
Once a spot opens up for her, she will be taken to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo for restoration. Guo will then return to Mesa County in four to six months to see if her competency has been restored.
If so, her case will then be sent to trial.
A Mother's Defense
It's been a pretty rough few weeks for wronged partners seeking revenge. Last month, an angry mother who cut off her boyfriend’s testicles and then set fire to his body was cleared of his murder, after revealing she snapped when she caught her boyfriend trying to rape her 11-year-old daughter.
A jury acquitted Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente of Brazil of aggravated homicide as well as charges related to the handling of the body following a brief trial.
The mom became alarmed after she discovered sexual texts her boyfriend sent to the pre-teen. When she entered the home, she said she discovered the man on top of her daughter, trying to molest her.
According to cops, the mother spiked her boyfriend’s drink with a seizure medication called Klonopin. While he was unconscious, she stabbed him to death and then pummeled him with a club.
A teen who heard the screams helped the mom drag the body to a remote area, then Vicente sliced and diced her now ex-boyfriend and set his body on fire.
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The mom's ballsy move came after a similar situation in February in South Korea, where a vengeful wife sliced off her cheating husband's genitals and flushed them down the toilet.
According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.
The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood, pilfer his package, and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.
Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.