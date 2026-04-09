Woman, 33, Accused of Cutting Off Boyfriend's Manhood and Stabbing Him to Death After 'Thinking She Was Pregnant' On Waitlist for Treatment at Mental Hospital

The woman reportedly became enraged after mistakenly thinking she was pregnant, leading to an argument over whether the boyfriend was the child's father.

A Colorado woman accused of slicing off her boyfriend's p---s and stabbing him to death has been placed on a waitlist to receive treatment at a mental health hospital, RadarOnline.com can report.

Shenting Guo stabbed her boyfriend and sliced off his manhood during a fight.

Shenting Guo, 33, faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and emasculating Dustin Nalls, 38, in May 2024.

According to her arrest affidavit, the couple had been arguing about who the daddy of her future baby was when Guo allegedly stabbed the man in the leg.

"She said she was not trying to kill him, but admitted to stabbing him because she was 'so angry'," the affidavit states. But that didn't mean she was done with her attack.

Guo reportedly told police she cut off the man's p---s as well. She defended Nalls didn't appear to be in pain, so she went to the nearby City Market and bought rubbing alcohol, antibiotics, and beer, but no bandages, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Guo gave the victim ibuprofen, water, and "greens," but he soon passed from his injuries.

The woman turned out not to be pregnant.