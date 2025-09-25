EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Meghan Markle Tale About Royal Family That Left 'Henpecked' Husband Prince Harry 'Blazing With Anger'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry was left visibly seething during a key moment in the Sussexes' Netflix series, as Meghan Markle reenacted her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth in a way that insiders now tell RadarOnline.com left him "embarrassed and infuriated" for months afterwards.
Meghan's Curtsy Skit Sparks Fury
The couple's 2022 six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan was packed with revelations about life inside the monarchy, but one scene in particular struck a nerve. In the second episode, Markle, now 44, recalled being asked to curtsy to the late Queen in 2016, shortly after she began dating Harry.
Comparing the formality to an American medieval-themed dinner show, she gave an exaggerated performance of the bow while sitting beside her husband on camera. According to sources, Harry, 41, was left "red with anger" at the portrayal for months afterwards.
One insider said: "Harry was livid in that moment. To him, Meghan was mocking something he sees as sacred, and it hit a nerve. You could see it in his face – the red cheeks, the clenched jaw. He hated that such a private custom was made to look silly."
Another added: "For Harry, showing respect to the Queen was never a laughing matter. Watching Meghan parody it on camera was deeply uncomfortable for him, and his rage and trauma over it lasted for months."
Markle Recalls Being Unprepared
In the episode, Markle admitted she had been unprepared for the meeting, saying she only discovered she would be meeting the Queen "moments before."
Harry added: "My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."
Markle described Harry suddenly asking if she knew how to curtsy, which she initially took as a joke. "We were in the car, driving and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy right?' and I just thought it was a joke," she said.
The duchess then bowed her head dramatically, spreading her arms wide in a parody of the gesture.
She added: "It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like… 'Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty.'"
Critics See Disrespect, Experts See Anger
For critics, the skit appeared disrespectful. For Harry, body language experts suggested, it triggered covert anger.
Jesús Enrique Rosas, a commentator on non-verbal behavior, observed at the time: "He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully. There's no connection, no empathy in him. He is swallowing at that moment – a subtle sign of tension."
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Left Royal Family 'Disgusted' With State of His Room at Windsor Castle — 'There Was Takeout Boxes, Fake Tan and Hair Spray Everywhere'
Scene Deepened Harry's Sense of Humiliation
Palace sources now claim the exchange added to Harry's sense of being undermined.
One source said: "He came across as humiliated. Harry guards his grandmother's legacy fiercely, and seeing Meghan liken meeting the Queen to a theme-park dinner left him boiling inside."
The series as a whole reignited fierce debate about the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy, but insiders maintain this scene stands out for its emotional fallout.
Another source said: "It was the first glimpse people had of how intense Harry's emotions really are. Off-camera he was furious, and that one moment revealed more about his struggle between duty and his new life than anything he said outright."