Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Meghan Markle Tale About Royal Family That Left 'Henpecked' Husband Prince Harry 'Blazing With Anger'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Sky News Australia/YOUTUBE;NETFLIX

Meghan Markle's story about the royals left Prince Harry furious, insiders revealed.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry was left visibly seething during a key moment in the Sussexes' Netflix series, as Meghan Markle reenacted her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth in a way that insiders now tell RadarOnline.com left him "embarrassed and infuriated" for months afterwards.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Curtsy Skit Sparks Fury

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Sky News Australia/YOUTUBE

Meghan Markle parodied her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth on camera.

The couple's 2022 six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan was packed with revelations about life inside the monarchy, but one scene in particular struck a nerve. In the second episode, Markle, now 44, recalled being asked to curtsy to the late Queen in 2016, shortly after she began dating Harry.

Comparing the formality to an American medieval-themed dinner show, she gave an exaggerated performance of the bow while sitting beside her husband on camera. According to sources, Harry, 41, was left "red with anger" at the portrayal for months afterwards.

One insider said: "Harry was livid in that moment. To him, Meghan was mocking something he sees as sacred, and it hit a nerve. You could see it in his face – the red cheeks, the clenched jaw. He hated that such a private custom was made to look silly."

Another added: "For Harry, showing respect to the Queen was never a laughing matter. Watching Meghan parody it on camera was deeply uncomfortable for him, and his rage and trauma over it lasted for months."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Sky News Australia/YOUTUBE

Prince Harry turned red with anger during Meghan’s exaggerated bow.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Recalls Being Unprepared

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan compared meeting the Queen to a medieval dinner show.

In the episode, Markle admitted she had been unprepared for the meeting, saying she only discovered she would be meeting the Queen "moments before."

Harry added: "My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

Markle described Harry suddenly asking if she knew how to curtsy, which she initially took as a joke. "We were in the car, driving and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy right?' and I just thought it was a joke," she said.

The duchess then bowed her head dramatically, spreading her arms wide in a parody of the gesture.

She added: "It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like… 'Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Critics See Disrespect, Experts See Anger

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed Meghan's parody as disrespectful to the late Queen.

For critics, the skit appeared disrespectful. For Harry, body language experts suggested, it triggered covert anger.

Jesús Enrique Rosas, a commentator on non-verbal behavior, observed at the time: "He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully. There's no connection, no empathy in him. He is swallowing at that moment – a subtle sign of tension."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Left Royal Family 'Disgusted' With State of His Room at Windsor Castle — 'There Was Takeout Boxes, Fake Tan and Hair Spray Everywhere'

Split photos of Ted Sarandos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Boss 'Only Gushing Over Meghan Markle' to 'Seal Deal For Harry's Ghoulish Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary'

Scene Deepened Harry's Sense of Humiliation

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's fury over the Netflix scene reportedly lasted for months.

Palace sources now claim the exchange added to Harry's sense of being undermined.

One source said: "He came across as humiliated. Harry guards his grandmother's legacy fiercely, and seeing Meghan liken meeting the Queen to a theme-park dinner left him boiling inside."

The series as a whole reignited fierce debate about the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy, but insiders maintain this scene stands out for its emotional fallout.

Another source said: "It was the first glimpse people had of how intense Harry's emotions really are. Off-camera he was furious, and that one moment revealed more about his struggle between duty and his new life than anything he said outright."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.