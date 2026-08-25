Dolly Parton's Loved Ones Rushed to See Her at Hospital After Country Singer's Health Took 'Unexpected Turn' Before Tragic Death

After Parton was admitted to the hospital, her loved ones began to visit, but they reportedly expected her to make a full recovery.

The outlet reported that those in the legendary entertainer's closest circle did not foresee that she would die during her stay.

In the heartbreaking video announcing Parton's passing, her nephew, Bryan Seaver, revealed that the country legend left behind a large family. Six of her 11 siblings are still living, as Parton was the fourth of 12 kids born to her parents, Avie Lee and Robert Lee Parton.

While Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, never had children of their own, the Coat of Many Colors singer helped raise several of her nieces and nephews who called her "Aunt Granny."

Seaver noted that his aunt was "Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," referring to the common nickname for "great-grandmother."