Dolly Parton Was 'Hospitalized for Kidney and Autoimmune Issues' Just 5 Days Before Her Death at 80: Report

Parton did not keep her health woes a secret. After frequently being the target of death hoaxes online, she confessed she was working through medical complications just days before her passing.

In an interview with People, she deemed herself the "Queen of Social Media AI" over the constant spread of misinformation.

At the time, Parton confessed it wasn't all false and that she did struggle with some health problems. She swore, though, she was on the mend and "healing" from the conditions.

"As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," Parton said.

She also admitted to dealing with health complications before.

Parton said: "Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."