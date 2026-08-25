Dolly Parton Was 'Hospitalized for Kidney and Autoimmune Issues' Just 5 Days Before Her Death at 80: Report
Aug. 25 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton reportedly experienced health complications that landed her in the hospital ahead of her death.
Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the sad news of the country singer's passing on August 25, 2026. The star was reportedly hospitalized on August 20, 2026, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dolly Parton Suffered From 'Kidney and Autoimmune Issues'
According to TMZ, Parton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Thursday for "kidney and autoimmune issues." She reportedly died on Tuesday morning, with her family sharing the news later that afternoon.
At the time of the announcement, the family did not directly disclose her cause of death. Instead, Seaver focused on a vow to protect her legacy.
Parton's Nephew Shares News of Her Death
In the video, he told fans, "I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now."
He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
Parton Seemed to Be 'Healing'
Parton did not keep her health woes a secret. After frequently being the target of death hoaxes online, she confessed she was working through medical complications just days before her passing.
In an interview with People, she deemed herself the "Queen of Social Media AI" over the constant spread of misinformation.
At the time, Parton confessed it wasn't all false and that she did struggle with some health problems. She swore, though, she was on the mend and "healing" from the conditions.
"As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," Parton said.
She also admitted to dealing with health complications before.
Parton said: "Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."
Parton Remembered for Top Songs and Charitable Giving
Parton's is remembered for hit songs like I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5, and Jolene. She also made a variety of appearance in media, including on TV screens across the world.
However, her charitable giving and heart focused on community is perhaps her biggest lasting legacy. Parton is estimated to have given away hundreds of millions of dollars during her lifetime.
"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not" Seaver said in the tribute video. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."
"She will always love you," Seaver told the fans.