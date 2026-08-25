EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Was 'Drowning in Grief' and 'Lost' Without Late Husband Carl Dean — Just 17 Months Before Her Death at 80
Aug. 25 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton was said to be "drowning in grief" in the months after the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Thomas Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country music icon kept their love alive until her own passing on Tuesday, August 25, at age 80.
Carl Dean's Death Destroyed Dolly Parton
Parton tried to press on following Dean's death on March 3, 2025, at age 82, but the Jolene singer was forced to reschedule her planned Las Vegas residency as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures.
Rumors that the country legend was desperately ill reached a fever pitch after her sister, Freida Parton, vaguely asked fans to pray for her last October. Days later, Dolly declared in an Instagram video: "I ain't dead yet!"
But despite her bravado, insiders at the time revealed the icon was having a hard time adjusting to the loss of her longtime love.
"Carl’s death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," one source claimed. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."
Dolly Parton 'Changed' After Carl Dean's Death
Friends started to notice a change in the usually peppy singer. One source claimed that after Dean's death, Dolly "was not eating right, not doing the things she usually would do for her continued health, and she let things slip."
"When Carl died, that was the first time brakes were applied and reality set in and she didn't know how to handle it," the insider claimed.
After Dean's death, fans flooded the singer with support, but still the grieving never subsided.
"Knowing Carl for decades and being the most important person in her life, now that he is gone, as much as she can take comfort in other family members and fans having her back, it is never the same," the insider claimed.
The 'Star' of Her 'Life Story'
Dolly would go on to share her love for Dean at several events after his death.
"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together," she posted on Instagram after his passing. "Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story."
Dolly Parton Begins to Move On
She also dedicated her song If You Hadn’t Been There to Dean. In June 2025, Dolly finally opened up about the struggles of losing her beloved husband during an appearance on Today from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
"Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up," Parton told Today's Savannah Guthrie, struggling to smile as she fought back tears. "Right after I had lost Carl, I was just so bottled up with emotion, and I got in the van and just boo-hooed for the longest time, just feeling all that love and emotion."
"It's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits," she confessed at the time. "I'll do fine, and I'm very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I'll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me."