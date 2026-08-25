EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Was 'Drowning in Grief' and 'Lost' Without Late Husband Carl Dean — Just 17 Months Before Her Death at 80

Parton tried to press on following Dean's death on March 3, 2025, at age 82, but the Jolene singer was forced to reschedule her planned Las Vegas residency as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures.

Rumors that the country legend was desperately ill reached a fever pitch after her sister, Freida Parton, vaguely asked fans to pray for her last October. Days later, Dolly declared in an Instagram video: "I ain't dead yet!"

But despite her bravado, insiders at the time revealed the icon was having a hard time adjusting to the loss of her longtime love.

"Carl’s death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," one source claimed. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."