Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Was 'Drowning in Grief' and 'Lost' Without Late Husband Carl Dean — Just 17 Months Before Her Death at 80

Dolly Parton struggled with her health after the death of husband Carl Dean.
Source: C/O Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton struggled with her health after the death of husband Carl Dean.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton was said to be "drowning in grief" in the months after the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Thomas Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country music icon kept their love alive until her own passing on Tuesday, August 25, at age 80.

Article continues below advertisement

Carl Dean's Death Destroyed Dolly Parton

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The couple were married for nearly 60 years.
Source: C/O Dolly Parton

The couple were married for nearly 60 years.

Parton tried to press on following Dean's death on March 3, 2025, at age 82, but the Jolene singer was forced to reschedule her planned Las Vegas residency as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures.

Rumors that the country legend was desperately ill reached a fever pitch after her sister, Freida Parton, vaguely asked fans to pray for her last October. Days later, Dolly declared in an Instagram video: "I ain't dead yet!"

But despite her bravado, insiders at the time revealed the icon was having a hard time adjusting to the loss of her longtime love.

"Carl’s death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," one source claimed. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton 'Changed' After Carl Dean's Death

Dean died on March 3, 2025 at age 82.
Source: C/O Dolly Parton

Dean died on March 3, 2025 at age 82.

Friends started to notice a change in the usually peppy singer. One source claimed that after Dean's death, Dolly "was not eating right, not doing the things she usually would do for her continued health, and she let things slip."

"When Carl died, that was the first time brakes were applied and reality set in and she didn't know how to handle it," the insider claimed.

After Dean's death, fans flooded the singer with support, but still the grieving never subsided.

"Knowing Carl for decades and being the most important person in her life, now that he is gone, as much as she can take comfort in other family members and fans having her back, it is never the same," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Star' of Her 'Life Story'

Parton died on August 25 at age 80.
Source: mega

Parton died on August 25 at age 80.

Dolly would go on to share her love for Dean at several events after his death.

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together," she posted on Instagram after his passing. "Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Macaulay Culkin stopped talking to his father as a teen.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Macaulay Culkin's Estrangement With 'Abusive' Dad Kit Who Lives in 'Relative Obscurity' — 'That Chapter Is Closed'

Amanda McGonigle, JD Vance

EXCLUSIVE: JD Vance Critic Sues Secret Service Over Claims She Was Excluded From Events Due to Negative Posts About Veep

Dolly Parton Begins to Move On

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The singer confessed it was hard to move on after his absence.
Source: mega

The singer confessed it was hard to move on after his absence.

She also dedicated her song If You Hadn’t Been There to Dean. In June 2025, Dolly finally opened up about the struggles of losing her beloved husband during an appearance on Today from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up," Parton told Today's Savannah Guthrie, struggling to smile as she fought back tears. "Right after I had lost Carl, I was just so bottled up with emotion, and I got in the van and just boo-hooed for the longest time, just feeling all that love and emotion."

"It's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits," she confessed at the time. "I'll do fine, and I'm very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I'll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.