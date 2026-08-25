EXCLUSIVE: Inside Macaulay Culkin's Estrangement With 'Abusive' Dad Kit Who Lives in 'Relative Obscurity' — 'That Chapter Is Closed'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Macaulay Culkin had a tumultuous relationship with his estranged father, Kit, and accused him of being "abusive" throughout his childhood.
More than three decades since they've been in contact, RadarOnline.com looks back at their estrangement and Kit's life in "relative obscurity."
Inside Macaulay Culkin's Estrangement From His Father
Macaulay had a successful acting career from a very young age, and Kit was his manager. Throughout his formative years, the Home Alone star alleged that his dad was physically, mentally and financially abusive.
He went so far as to claim his father didn't even "like" him.
During a 2018 appearance on WT- With Marc Maron, the former child star recalled Kit allegedly once telling him, "Do good or I'll hit you."
"He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to," Macaulay added at the time.
In his teen years, Macaulay was finally able to cut contact with his father around the time of his parents' divorce and custody battle.
Kit Culkin Lives in 'Relative Obscurity'
According to a source, Kit lived in "relative obscurity in Oregon" as of 2021.
It is unclear if he still lives there or if he's since relocated.
"His health has been failing for some time after the stroke he had a few years ago. He’s such a mess and a lonely recluse," the source alleged at the time. "He hasn’t seen or spoken to Macaulay in many years."
"People in Macaulay’s life say to him it would be nice to give Kit one more visit. But Macaulay won’t and says that chapter is closed," the source shared.
'He Was Already a Monster'
In the 2025 documentary John Candy: I Like Me, Macaulay also suggested that the late actor may have clocked his father's behavior.
"I think he always had that really great instinct," he said of Candy, whom he co-starred alongside in Uncle Buck. "I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."
"All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster," he continued. "He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'"
Macaulay Culkin Becomes a Father — And Is Still Estranged From His Own
Macaulay began dating actress Brenda Song in 2017. Throughout their nearly 10-year relationship, they have welcomed two children, Dakota and Carson.
Kit has reportedly never met either child.
During a 2025 appearance on the Sibling Reverly podcast, Macaulay confirmed he hadn't spoken to his dad in about "30-something years."
"He deserves it, too. He’s a man who – he had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids, and none of them want anything to do with him," he added.
Macaulay also pointed out that if he'd been shut out by his own family like his father had been, he'd get the message that he'd made some major mistakes.
“I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way,” he noted. “Like we’re wrong and he’s right. He’s one of those narcissistic, crazy people.”