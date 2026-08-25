EXCLUSIVE: Inside Macaulay Culkin's Estrangement With 'Abusive' Dad Kit Who Lives in 'Relative Obscurity' — 'That Chapter Is Closed'

Macaulay had a successful acting career from a very young age, and Kit was his manager. Throughout his formative years, the Home Alone star alleged that his dad was physically, mentally and financially abusive.

He went so far as to claim his father didn't even "like" him.

During a 2018 appearance on WT- With Marc Maron, the former child star recalled Kit allegedly once telling him, "Do good or I'll hit you."

"He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to," Macaulay added at the time.

In his teen years, Macaulay was finally able to cut contact with his father around the time of his parents' divorce and custody battle.