EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin 'Pulled It Together' and Began to Come 'Out of His Shell' While Dating Brenda Song

Three years later, they met again in Thailand on the set of Green's comedy-drama, Changeland.

At the time, Culkin compared his look to Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and admitted to smoking two packs of cigarettes a day.

But Song was curious about the persona he portrayed.

"I saw this person he put out there – it was a product of this armor that he’s put on to protect himself," Song told Cosmopolitan of getting to know Culkin. "But I could see that that wasn’t really who he was; I could see these glimpses of this really interesting, very sensitive, very intelligent, artistic person that he doesn’t really let show."