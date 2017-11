9 of 9

Whatever it is the couple is doing, it seems to be working for both of them, as they looked happier than ever on their latest Paris getaway! What do you think of Brenda Song dating Macaulay Culkin? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID