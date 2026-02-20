EXCLUSIVE: 'Home Alone' Bandit Busted! Inside Story of How Bumbling Big-Screen Burglar Daniel Stern Was Nabbed Over Prostitution

What's more, social media pundits were quick to take potshots at Stern – famously a victim of Macaulay Culkin's crafty character Kevin's pranks in Home Alone.

"Marv finally got caught by the cops, and it wasn't even Kevin McCallister's fault," one user joked.

Another sniped: "Better than being home alone."

Adding to Stern's woes, the bust comes just weeks after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency at his home in Somis, Calif., on Oct. 7 that required hospitalization.