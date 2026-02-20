EXCLUSIVE: 'Home Alone' Bandit Busted! Inside Story of How Bumbling Big-Screen Burglar Daniel Stern Was Nabbed Over Prostitution
Feb. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Home Alone star Daniel Stern was collared in a prostitution sting at a hotel in Camarillo, Calif., on Dec. 10, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
If convicted of soliciting a sex worker, the 68-year-old actor – who portrayed burglar Marv Merchants in the 1990 comedy classic and its 1992 sequel – faces up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, and the damage to his reputation from the humiliating arrest could be tough to shake, according to Hollywood honchos.
'Home Alone' Villain Mocked
What's more, social media pundits were quick to take potshots at Stern – famously a victim of Macaulay Culkin's crafty character Kevin's pranks in Home Alone.
"Marv finally got caught by the cops, and it wasn't even Kevin McCallister's fault," one user joked.
Another sniped: "Better than being home alone."
Adding to Stern's woes, the bust comes just weeks after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency at his home in Somis, Calif., on Oct. 7 that required hospitalization.
From Bust To Art Commission
He was later released and was "doing well," according to his rep.
Stern's alleged short-circuited flesh fest occurred days before it was revealed he'd been commissioned to create a piece of art for the Home Alone House.
He revealed he's making a sculpture of him and a spider, which is a callback to the chase where Stern and fellow screen burglar Joe Pesci tried to capture Culkin's character but are stopped by the youngster's clever traps.
Marv’s Scream Immortalized
At one point, Culkin famously places a large tarantula on the face of Stern, who reacts with a Psycho-like scream.
Stern, who now focuses on his art, revealed the sculpture will be his first self-portrait.
"I've been looking at myself in my studio, and I've made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life," he said. "Just why not?"