Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Daniel Stern
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Home Alone' Bandit Busted! Inside Story of How Bumbling Big-Screen Burglar Daniel Stern Was Nabbed Over Prostitution

home alone bandit daniel stern prostitution case
Source: MEGA

'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faced arrest after a prostitution sting exposed bandit's actors role.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Home Alone star Daniel Stern was collared in a prostitution sting at a hotel in Camarillo, Calif., on Dec. 10, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

If convicted of soliciting a sex worker, the 68-year-old actor – who portrayed burglar Marv Merchants in the 1990 comedy classic and its 1992 sequel – faces up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, and the damage to his reputation from the humiliating arrest could be tough to shake, according to Hollywood honchos.

Article continues below advertisement

'Home Alone' Villain Mocked

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Social media users referenced Macaulay Culkin after Daniel Stern's arrest, joking about his role in 'Home Alone.'
Source: MEGA

Social media users referenced Macaulay Culkin after Daniel Stern's arrest, joking about his role in 'Home Alone.'

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, social media pundits were quick to take potshots at Stern – famously a victim of Macaulay Culkin's crafty character Kevin's pranks in Home Alone.

"Marv finally got caught by the cops, and it wasn't even Kevin McCallister's fault," one user joked.

Another sniped: "Better than being home alone."

Adding to Stern's woes, the bust comes just weeks after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency at his home in Somis, Calif., on Oct. 7 that required hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

From Bust To Art Commission

Article continues below advertisement
A recent medical emergency in Somis, Calif., preceded Stern's commissioning to create art for the 'Home Alone' House.
Source: MEGA

A recent medical emergency in Somis, Calif., preceded Stern's commissioning to create art for the 'Home Alone' House.

Article continues below advertisement

He was later released and was "doing well," according to his rep.

Stern's alleged short-circuited flesh fest occurred days before it was revealed he'd been commissioned to create a piece of art for the Home Alone House.

He revealed he's making a sculpture of him and a spider, which is a callback to the chase where Stern and fellow screen burglar Joe Pesci tried to capture Culkin's character but are stopped by the youngster's clever traps.

Article continues below advertisement

Marv’s Scream Immortalized

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
dakota johnson fifty shades gay dating pop star

EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson is Officially Moving On — How Dating a Pop Star Has Actress Feeling Fifty Shades of Happy

Mel Gibson, the 'Braveheart' star, has been facing romance pressures as he reaches age 70.

EXCLUSIVE: Braveheart Looking for Love! How Mad Mel Gibson is Desperate for Romance at 70

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Joe Pesci was recalled as Stern discussed a new sculpture inspired by a famous 'Home Alone' tarantula scene.
Source: MEGA

Joe Pesci was recalled as Stern discussed a new sculpture inspired by a famous 'Home Alone' tarantula scene.

At one point, Culkin famously places a large tarantula on the face of Stern, who reacts with a Psycho-like scream.

Stern, who now focuses on his art, revealed the sculpture will be his first self-portrait.

"I've been looking at myself in my studio, and I've made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life," he said. "Just why not?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.