'Humiliated' Dolly Parton Threatened to Sue Howard Stern After Shock Jock Manipulated Country Singer's Audiobook
Aug. 25 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton once feuded with Howard Stern, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the shock jock edited an audiobook version of the country singer's memoir to make it appear she had made shocking comments.
The resurfaced feud comes after Parton's death, with the heated battle between the two coming back into the spotlight.
'I Have Never Been So Hurt'
In 2008, Stern had the audiobook version of My Life and Other Unfinished Business heavily edited to make it seem that Parton had made racist comments and had called out her fellow musicians, including her longtime pal and collaborator, Linda Ronstadt.
Sexually graphic sound bites were also included in the edited version. Parton, however, would respond with a fiery statement aimed at Stern.
"I have never been so shocked, hurt, and humiliated in all my life," the 9 to 5 singer said at the time. "I cannot believe what Howard Stern has done to me. In a blue million years, I would never have such vulgar things come out of my mouth."
She continued, "They have done editing or some sort of trickery to make this horrible, horrible thing. Please accept my apology for them and certainly know I had nothing to do with this."
Howard Stern's Response
"If there was ever going to be a lawsuit, it's going to be over this," the popular entertainer warned. "Just wanted you to know that I am completely devastated by this." Parton never filed a lawsuit against the radio icon.
Stern, however, didn't appear fazed by Parton's response, claiming the whole segment was a joke. "It's an absurd bit. … It's obviously parody, and it's funny as h---," he defended at the time.
The 72-year-old would later admit he was honored Parton even knew who he was. Stern had been known for editing audiobook recordings, including altering clips from Star Trek actor George Takei.
Parton's death was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver in a video message on Tuesday, August 25, as he revealed, "I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now."
Dolly Parton Funeral Plans and Final Request Revealed
Seaver had also revealed his famous aunt's final request: "Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."
According to a statement from her team, Parton's immediate family will have "a small, private service" following her death at the age of 80. Parton's family and friends have been "encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media" by tagging her in posts or by leaving a message on her website.
Instead of flowers, Parton’s family also asked for donations to be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, an organization the Grammy winner launched in 1995 to help give free books to kids.
"The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world," she had said of her library.
Dolly Parton's Final Appearance
Parton's final public appearance occurred in June, as she appeared to need help standing as she oversaw the grand opening of her "Tennessean Travel Stop."
Two men remained close to the performer's side throughout the appearance and reached out to steady her. Earlier this month, Parton had canceled an appearance to celebrate the opening of a new ride at Dollywood, revealing it was her health that kept her from being in attendance.
"Now, I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues," she had explained in a TikTok video shared by a fan. "Sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated... And I'm dehydrated."