'Humiliated' Dolly Parton Threatened to Sue Howard Stern After Shock Jock Manipulated Country Singer's Audiobook

In 2008, Stern had the audiobook version of My Life and Other Unfinished Business heavily edited to make it seem that Parton had made racist comments and had called out her fellow musicians, including her longtime pal and collaborator, Linda Ronstadt.

Sexually graphic sound bites were also included in the edited version. Parton, however, would respond with a fiery statement aimed at Stern.

"I have never been so shocked, hurt, and humiliated in all my life," the 9 to 5 singer said at the time. "I cannot believe what Howard Stern has done to me. In a blue million years, I would never have such vulgar things come out of my mouth."

She continued, "They have done editing or some sort of trickery to make this horrible, horrible thing. Please accept my apology for them and certainly know I had nothing to do with this."