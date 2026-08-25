Dolly Parton Feared Family 'Would Fight' Over Her $650Million Fortune and 'Actively Arranged Its Distribution' Before Death at 80

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Dolly Parton Focused on Estate Plans Before Death

Source: MEGA Parton wanted to ensure there was no mess to work through.

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Parton was contemplating what to do with her $650million estate when she died, an insider claimed to the Examiner. The hitmaker was reportedly aware a sum of that size could cause tension among the family. "She's a very pragmatic person and the last thing she wants is to leave any sort of mess for her family to deal with," the source had noted. "Her worst nightmare is that the people she loves could end up fighting over her estate, so it’s crucial to her that she gets every little thing decided in advance and leaves no room for questions or lawsuits." Parton was apparently hands-on when it came to the financial decision-making, ensuring all loose ends would be tied up to eliminate the possibility of a messy fallout. "Dolly wants to dot every i and cross every t herself," the insider claimed at the time. "She’s got very clear ideas about how she wants it all to go."

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Dolly Parton's Philanthropic Ways

Source: MEGA Parton ran a charity called Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

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Parton reportedly didn't plan to leave her fortune only to her family. She was adamant in life about contributing checks to nonprofit and philanthropic purposes – and that reportedly remained true for her post-death plans. "There are so many charities she wants to support, along with hundreds of people in her circle of family and friends that she wants to take care of," the insider added. "This would be a difficult task to tackle in the best of circumstances, but for someone in Dolly’s condition, it’s especially taxing." It's unclear what causes made that cut, but she was known for her dedication to her charity, Imagination Library, which provided free books to children.

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Dolly Parton Family Shares Heartbreaking Loss

Source: MEGA Nephew Bryan Seaver delivered the news of Parton's death on social media.

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In a video to fans, her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the news of her passing: "I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now." He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

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Source: MEGA Parton was healing from health troubles before her death.