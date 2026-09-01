Supermodel Claudia Schiffer Makes Rare Public Appearance at Funeral for Dior PR Executive Mathilde Favier in Paris

The 56-year-old German beauty stunned in a chic black minidress, completing the elegant look with a black Dior handbag and matching kitten heels.

Reclusive Claudia Schiffer made a rare public appearance in Paris, looking every inch the statuesque former supermodel as she stepped out to attend the funeral of a Dior executive, and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

Claudia Schiffer still had her supermodel strut as she approached the church for Mathilde Favier's funeral.

However, her rare public sighting was for a heartbreaking reason: she attended the funeral of Mathilde Favier, Global Director of Public Relations for Christian Dior Couture. She died unexpectedly at the age of 57 after being involved in a car crash in Western France on August 17.

In fact, Schiffer still looked remarkably similar to her 1990s runway heyday, after skyrocketing to fame with her 1989 breakthrough as the bombshell face of Guess Jeans .

Designer Gilles Dufour lent a helping hand to both Claudia Schiffer and Catherine Deneuve at the service.

She was seen being helped down the stairs of Paris' Church of Saint-Sulpice by designer Gilles Dufour, who also lent an arm of support to legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Schiffer does not currently work among Dior's starry list of celebrity ambassadors, but has maintained close friendships within the fashion industry after dramatically scaling back her modeling career in the 2000s.

Schiffer began to disappear from the public eye after her 2002 marriage to British film producer Matthew Vaughn.

That same year, the couple put down roots at Coldham Hall, a sprawling 14-bedroom country estate tucked away in the English countryside of Suffolk, while maintaining a residence in London.

The couple's eldest son, Casper, was born in 2003, followed by their daughter, Clementine, in 2004 and another daughter, Cosima, in 2010.

Schiffer recalled the couple's decision to leave London and raise their children full-time in Coldham Hall after battling the paparazzi following her on school runs.

"We used to live in London, and when (my kids) started school, there was a lot of attention and paparazzi at the gates," she told Vogue in 2018. "We decided to move to the countryside, where they can have a kind of normal life. We are trying to keep them away from everything for as long as possible until they, one day, voice what they want to do."