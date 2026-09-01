Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Body-Shaming' Young Canadian Female Cadets — As Defense Sec. Branded a 'Disgrace' to America
Sept. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been accused of body-shaming a pair of young Canadian female cadets, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as rumors the Defense Secretary is ruffling feathers at the Pentagon spread.
The former Fox News personality took to X on Monday, August 31, to call out the cadets by taking a screenshot of a post from the Vernon Cadet Training Centre's Instagram, featuring one woman receiving a medal from her instructor.
Pete Hegseth's 'Body-Shaming' Comment Sparks Outrage
"This is real," Hegseth wrote alongside a Canadian flag emoji, which led to a flurry of attacks on Hegseth, with many pointing out that the cadets are usually kids aged 12 to 17. They also noted the smiling woman on the right was most likely a volunteer instructor.
One critic went off, "The photo is from Canada's Cadet program... not the regular military. Stupid." Another asked, "So you have our sons and daughters in your hands, and this is what you are spending time on?"
"You are truly an embarrassment to our military," a user raged. "Absolute disgrace." A commentator said, "Wow. The Secretary of Defense is body-shaming cadet groups. A youth group. This is not a military unit."
A person also labeled Hegseth a "vile, insecure scumbag and a disgrace to the US military."
'Fat Troops Are Tiring to Look At'
The 46-year-old has been vocal about wanting US troops to have a certain look when they take to the battlefield, and he had no problem discussing that while speaking to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, last year.
"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," Hegseth declared at the time, before pointing out the "fat" troops.
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth complained, before revealing his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."
Hegseth then took it a step further and focused on the physique of soldiers' kids, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?
Pete Hegseth's Workout Drama
"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no." The Defense Secretary has also boasted about his own workout routine, including doing training exercises with military members while in Guantanamo Bay.
In one video, Hegseth ran alongside a group of "warriors," and he was captured lifting, grunting, and struggling to get through the workout.
"CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO," Hegseth's department's account tweeted on X, as he tried to hit a 45th rep in the clip. And his struggles were quickly pointed out.
One critic mocked, "I'm almost embarrassed for him – such a weak, pathetic excuse for a man." Skipping the hell out of leg day. That's for sure," another quipped.
Pete Hegseth's Unpopularity Exposed
All of this comes as Hegseth is believed to be facing backlash inside the Pentagon, as the conflict in Iran could put the United States at risk.
Commanders overseeing US forces in Asia, Europe, and Latin America formally "non-concurred" with Hegseth's push to keep over 50,000 troops in the Middle East on alert, according to the Washington Post. Big moves have been made to sustain the war in Iran, including pulling US ships and aircraft from around the world, leading to disrupted military training across three continents.
Meanwhile, Hegseth has seen his approval rating take a massive hit due to his handling of the war: "There are definitely red lights flashing in the polls when it comes to Pete Hegseth’s job security," CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten pointed out.