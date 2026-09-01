Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Body-Shaming' Young Canadian Female Cadets — As Defense Sec. Branded a 'Disgrace' to America

The 46-year-old has been vocal about wanting US troops to have a certain look when they take to the battlefield, and he had no problem discussing that while speaking to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, last year.

"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," Hegseth declared at the time, before pointing out the "fat" troops.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth complained, before revealing his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth then took it a step further and focused on the physique of soldiers' kids, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?