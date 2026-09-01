Racy 'Gilligan's Island' Movie Was Planned and Scrapped — Years After Bob Denver's Death

The film was meant to take a more modern approach to the 1960s comedy that followed seven people stranded on an island after a boat wreck, per Variety.

In the original series, Bob played the role of the S.S. Minnow's first mate, Gilligan. Other members of the cast included Alan Hale Jr. as The Skipper, Dawn Wells as Mary Ann, Tina Louise as Ginger, Russel Johnson as The Professor, Natalie Schafer as Lovey, and Jim Backus as Thurston.

However, according to a resurfaced 2010 interview with Dreama, plans for the movie included a risqué storyline and nudity.

"My God, Mary Ann running around n-ked? I can see spicing it up a bit, but not to that extent," she said in an interview shared with Radar.