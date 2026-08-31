Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash Inside Pentagon as Generals Warn Iran War Could Put U.S. Homeland at Risk

Major moves have been made to sustain the war, including pulling US ships and aircraft from around the world, leading to disrupted military training across three continents.

Hegseth and the Pentagon have also faced backlash over the reported food and hygiene shortages on ships, with sources claiming the military members are dealing with everything from broken toilets to showers filled with mold. One insider told the publication that military leaders view the six-month Iran war as "too much for too long."

The conflict kicked off in February, after President Trump ordered an attack on Iran – a decision that has been criticized by both parties, including conservative voices and Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

According to the report, the generals' "non-concur" response means that while they oppose Hegseth’s orders, they will ultimately carry them out.