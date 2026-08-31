Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash Inside Pentagon as Generals Warn Iran War Could Put U.S. Homeland at Risk
Aug. 31 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is believed to be facing backlash inside the Pentagon, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the conflict in Iran could put the United States at risk.
According to the Washington Post, commanders overseeing US forces in Asia, Europe, and Latin America formally "non-concurred" with the Secretary of Defense's push to keep over 50,000 troops in the Middle East on alert.
Iran War: 'Too Much for Too Long'
Major moves have been made to sustain the war, including pulling US ships and aircraft from around the world, leading to disrupted military training across three continents.
Hegseth and the Pentagon have also faced backlash over the reported food and hygiene shortages on ships, with sources claiming the military members are dealing with everything from broken toilets to showers filled with mold. One insider told the publication that military leaders view the six-month Iran war as "too much for too long."
The conflict kicked off in February, after President Trump ordered an attack on Iran – a decision that has been criticized by both parties, including conservative voices and Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.
According to the report, the generals' "non-concur" response means that while they oppose Hegseth’s orders, they will ultimately carry them out.
Trump Declares He Has the Advantage
Despite many calling the war a disaster, Trump has continued to claim everything is going well for the Americans. On August 31, the politician took to Truth Social to share an AI-generated video purporting to show Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being bombed.
"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!" the 80-year-old wrote, as the clip showed the hub on fire.
In response to the new report, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell raged in a statement. "This fake news, poorly sourced reporting is full of inaccuracies, which is typical for the Washington Post.
"Secretary Hegseth is actively engaged with the Services, the Joint Staff and Combatant Commanders to ensure that US forces are postured to deter conflict, respond effectively when required and maintain acceptable levels of readiness."
Iran Begs Trump?
In July, the Washington Post reported that Trump and Hegseth were involved in a heated exchange over the munitions shortage amid the war. The president is said to have gone off on the former Fox News personality, reportedly raging that he thought the reported shortage issue "had been fixed.
Earlier this month, Trump told his Las Vegas supporters that he was prepared to launch a huge attack on Iran, before backing off; however, it was not due to a weapons shortage, as many have reported.
"... (Iran) called me and they said, 'Please don't do it. Let's talk.' And then they don't; they said, 'We never said that,'" Trump claimed at the time. He would later declare on his social media account the next day that, "The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types."
However, according to the report, Hegseth blamed his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, when Trump apparently went after him due to the weapons shortage. Sources claimed Hegseth blamed Feinberg for not letting their boss know details of the issue at hand.
Pete Hegseth's Cratering Approval Rating
Hegseth has seen his approval rating take a massive hit due to his handling of the war. According to previous polling data from Quinnipiac and Fox News, the 46-year-old's net approval rating is -22 lower than the approval ratings of Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"There are definitely red lights flashing in the polls when it comes to Pete Hegseth’s job security," CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten pointed out.
Despite rumors and reports that Hegseth may soon be out of a job, a White House spokesperson claimed he "isn't going anywhere."