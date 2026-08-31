Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Slams Sean Hannity and 'Queen of Mean' Nancy Grace Over Their Coverage of Murder Trial: 'It's Been Horrific'
Aug. 31 2026, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney has slammed Sean Hannity and Nancy Grace for what he called their "horrible" coverage of the Massachusetts mom's murder trial, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clancy is waiting to hear any moment now if she is guilty of the murders of her three young children, which she blames on over-medication and postpartum depression.
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Calls Out Certain News Anchors
As the jury deliberates for a third day in Clancy's murder trial, her attorney, Kevin Reddington, has already found two national newsmakers guilty of their own form of obstruction.
Speaking with reporters on his way into court Monday morning, Reddington blasted, "This weekend has been horrific with the (media) coverage."
Specifically, he singled out Hannity and Grace, who are both well accustomed to courting controversy.
"Mr. Hannity, with his men discussing every little inch of Lindsay's symptoms and criticizing, " Reddington said, before turning his vitriol over to Grace, whom he called the "Queen of Mean" and accusing her of misrepresenting the facts.
"I challenge Nancy Grace to show us where Lindsay Clancy ever said, ever googled 'How to kill' – words that came out of (Grace's) mouth," he continued. "These things hurt, these things hurt people. If you're going to be a journalist, do it right."
Radar has reached out to Hannity and Grace for comment.
Family Rushes to Defend Patrick Clancy
Reddington isn't the only one critical of the attention Clancy's case has received. Her ex-husband, Patrick, has been facing his own judgment in the court of public opinion, especially since having moved on and remarried after the January 2023 tragedy.
The 39-year-old remarried Rachel Danis, a 37-year-old reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, but the two have been hit with a barrage of conspiracy theories spread across social media that he is really to blame for the deaths of his children – something Patrick's family members have slammed.
"The things that are going around right now are heinous. It has been really upsetting and damaging," one relative, who requested anonymity, told the Daily Mail. "Pat has always been the nicest, most supportive person ever. He loved his family, he loved his wife, and he did everything he could to support her, and this is just a really sad story."
"I think he is doing okay under the circumstances," the relative clarified. "It's very stressful for the whole family."
Scrutiny Has Been 'Tough' on Patrick Clancy's New Wife
Friends say Danis has faced some of the same threats thrown at Patrick.
"It's been tough. She's hanging in there," one of her coworkers said.
Another friend did not hold back when expressing their frustration with the way the couple has been being treated online.
"People are crazy, and people are stupid, and people are mean-spirited, and people should just worry about themselves," said the friend. "We need to put more good in the world. Not try to get people. It's disgusting."
Lindsay Clancy Blames Overmedication
As Radar has reported, Lindsay does not dispute that she fatally strangled her three children in the basement of their Duxbury home using exercise resistance bands on January 24, 2023.
However, her defense argued she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of postpartum mental illness.
She also previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.
Prosecutors countered that the killings were deliberate and premeditated, and Lindsay understood and knew exactly what she was doing.
Before handing the case to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said, "The Commonwealth did not choose the ages of the victims. The defendant did. The Commonwealth did not choose the horrific nature in which they died. The defendant did."