Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington Slams Sean Hannity and 'Queen of Mean' Nancy Grace Over Their Coverage of Murder Trial: 'It's Been Horrific'

Reddington isn't the only one critical of the attention Clancy's case has received. Her ex-husband, Patrick, has been facing his own judgment in the court of public opinion, especially since having moved on and remarried after the January 2023 tragedy.

The 39-year-old remarried Rachel Danis, a 37-year-old reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, but the two have been hit with a barrage of conspiracy theories spread across social media that he is really to blame for the deaths of his children – something Patrick's family members have slammed.

"The things that are going around right now are heinous. It has been really upsetting and damaging," one relative, who requested anonymity, told the Daily Mail. "Pat has always been the nicest, most supportive person ever. He loved his family, he loved his wife, and he did everything he could to support her, and this is just a really sad story."

"I think he is doing okay under the circumstances," the relative clarified. "It's very stressful for the whole family."