Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Claims She Was 'Isolated' by Their Mother — and Says Strict Upbringing Fueled Her Devotion to Trump
Aug. 31 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Natalie Harp's mother put a wedge between herself and her brother Preston Harp, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Natalie, 35, is now known for her close relationship with President Trump, she's also distant from a member of her family. Her estranged brother claimed their mother kept them separated after childhood due to a disagreement regarding their father's death.
Natalie Harp's Brother Blames Mother for Estrangement
Preston opened up about their relationship's demise, pushing blame onto their mother, Jill Harp.
He claimed he last spoke to his sister after his father, Robert Harp, died by suicide. Upon his death, their mother wanted to spread the claim that he died in his sleep. When Preston refused, he was barred from speaking with Natalie and the family.
While Preston and Natalie were close as children, he also admitted there was some distance from the beginning. They were both raised in the church, but Natalie rarely opted to spend time with the children her age. Instead, she surrounded herself with adults.
"There would be like skateboarding demos, there would be cool stuff going on, but my sister was just with all the grown-ups, and she preferred it," he told The Los Angeles Times.
Harp Siblings Grew Up in Strict Church
Their mother's strict lifestyle and church influence helped mold Natalie into who she is today, Preston claimed.
Her current position in Trump's inner staffer circle comes as no surprise to Preston. Even the president previously emphasized Natalie's devotion.
According to Preston, this attachment to Trump, 80, only underscores the values they were raised with. "My mom raised us as super conservative, and (Trump is) everything that she taught us to respect,” he said.
Preston added, "We were raised with the idea that America was God’s gift to the world and it’s the only place that people really live in freedom."
Preston Harp Claims Sister Lives in 'Delusion'
Those ideals are reflected in reports that are coming out of the White House. Natalie reportedly is close to the president, even leaving him letters of adoration and affection.
According to the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote that, in one letter to Trump, she declared, "You are all that matters to me."
Preston commented on her "obsession" with the president. He claimed Natalie was living in "delusion," calling her closeness an "infatuation with Trump."
Speaking with Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront, he said, "My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things – that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves."
Natalie Harp Dubbed 'Human Printer'
Natalie works on Trump's communications team – she has been defended by those close to the Oval Office for her staffer role.
However, her unusual techniques have garnered attention from the public. Natalie was dubbed the "human printer" after reportedly carrying a portable printer with her to print out posts that boost Trump's ego.
She's also been seen jotting down Trump's thoughts to later turn into social media posts.