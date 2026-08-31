Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Claims She Was 'Isolated' by Their Mother — and Says Strict Upbringing Fueled Her Devotion to Trump

Preston opened up about their relationship's demise, pushing blame onto their mother, Jill Harp.

He claimed he last spoke to his sister after his father, Robert Harp, died by suicide. Upon his death, their mother wanted to spread the claim that he died in his sleep. When Preston refused, he was barred from speaking with Natalie and the family.

While Preston and Natalie were close as children, he also admitted there was some distance from the beginning. They were both raised in the church, but Natalie rarely opted to spend time with the children her age. Instead, she surrounded herself with adults.

"There would be like skateboarding demos, there would be cool stuff going on, but my sister was just with all the grown-ups, and she preferred it," he told The Los Angeles Times.