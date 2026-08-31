Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Montecito Neighbors Slam Sussexes After Move Back to U.K.

Markle and Harry moved out of California for a new life across the pond, with one neighbor saying they left "with a whimper, not a bang."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the neighbor claimed: "There were no moving trucks, no parties, nothing at all. One day they were here and the next they were back in England."

Another Montecito resident expanded on the belief that neither Markle or Harry embraced the community.

Author Robert Eringer said: "I'm out and about in Montecito a lot and never saw them. I doubt anyone would have noticed they'd left if it hadn't been reported in the news."