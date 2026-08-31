Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Montecito Neighbors Slam Sussexes After Move Back to U.K.
Aug. 31 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old Montecito neighbors have hit out at the Sussexes following their move back to the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Locals have accused the couple of failing to embrace the local community, claiming they were only interested in friendships with billionaires or celebrities.
Left 'With A Whimper, Not A Bang'
Markle and Harry moved out of California for a new life across the pond, with one neighbor saying they left "with a whimper, not a bang."
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the neighbor claimed: "There were no moving trucks, no parties, nothing at all. One day they were here and the next they were back in England."
Another Montecito resident expanded on the belief that neither Markle or Harry embraced the community.
Author Robert Eringer said: "I'm out and about in Montecito a lot and never saw them. I doubt anyone would have noticed they'd left if it hadn't been reported in the news."
Neighbor Claims Couple Returned Welcome Gift
Another neighbor, Susan, shared she'd only seen them in passing moments, like Harry, 41, riding his bike or Markle, 44, driving her Range Rover. She recalled the alleged cold response she got after she tried to send them a welcoming gift when they moved to their estate in 2020.
"I left a bottle of wine at their gate to welcome them, and it was returned to me, unopened, the following day," Susan claimed. "I'm not sure they ever wanted to hang out with anyone who wasn’t a billionaire or famous or both."
And it appears the Sussexes are now enraging their new neighbors, following their move to the U.K. last week.
The pair are facing a distinctly chilly welcome from some Cotswolds residents as speculation that they could establish a home in the celebrity-filled countryside fuels complaints about security, schools and their bitter history with the Royal Family.
Eyes on Cotswolds?
The couple are reportedly considering the Cotswolds as a base for themselves and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
But the prospect has prompted feverish discussion among residents of the wealthy rural enclave, where King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, already have strong local connections.
One local told Radar: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan moving here has gone from being treated as another piece of royal gossip to something people are genuinely discussing in villages, at school gates and in local WhatsApp groups.
"The reaction isn't really about having celebrities on the doorstep – the Cotswolds is already packed with extremely famous and wealthy people, and residents are accustomed to giving them their privacy."
"What is making people nervous is the practical impact of having a family requiring substantial security living in an area built around tiny villages, narrow lanes and already-congested school runs," the insider continued.
"There are questions about protection vehicles, security teams and whether roads could become more difficult whenever Harry and Meghan or their children are moving around. People don't want ordinary routines disrupted."
They added: "The feeling is that they would be welcomed and left alone, just as other high-profile residents are, but locals would expect them and their security operation to adapt to life here rather than expecting the community to adapt around them. In short, long-standing locals are raging at the prospect of them bringing their circus here."