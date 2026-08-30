EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enrage Cotswolds Locals With Home Plans

But the prospect has prompted feverish discussion among residents of the wealthy rural enclave, where King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, already have strong local connections.

One local told Radar: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan moving here has gone from being treated as another piece of royal gossip to something people are genuinely discussing in villages, at school gates and in local WhatsApp groups.

"The reaction isn't really about having celebrities on the doorstep – the Cotswolds is already packed with extremely famous and wealthy people, and residents are accustomed to giving them their privacy."

"What is making people nervous is the practical impact of having a family requiring substantial security living in an area built around tiny villages, narrow lanes and already-congested school runs," the insider continued. "There are questions about protection vehicles, security teams and whether roads could become more difficult whenever Harry and Meghan or their children are moving around. People don't want ordinary routines disrupted.

They added, "The feeling is that they would be welcomed and left alone, just as other high-profile residents are, but locals would expect them and their security operation to adapt to life here rather than expecting the community to adapt around them. In short, long-standing locals are raging at the prospect of them bringing their circus here."