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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Return to U.K. With Their Kids Six Years After Dramatically Stepping Down as Royals

A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in the United Kingdom, returning six years after their dramatic move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair originally left the country to start fresh in Montecito, California, after a feud with the royal family. However, after ditching their titles and focusing on their own charity projects, they are back in the country they abandoned.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Touch Down in the U.K.

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A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple fled the nation six years ago.

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The family touched down at Birmingham Airport as their private plane was photographed at midday.

The return occurred after it was revealed that the pair would head back for an "extended period." However, Harry and Markle are set to also keep their mansion in the States.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, already made arrangements for their children's education, setting Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, up to begin education next week.

"Moving the children to Britain is therefore much more significant than simply spending additional time there," a source claimed to Radar. "It represents a major change in direction for the entire family. They are keeping their home in California and aren't shutting the door on America, but Harry has increasingly recognized that there are things his life in Montecito simply cannot replace."

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'Megxit' Royal Feud Continues

A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Their return does not guarantee a fix to their family woes.

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Harry and Markle had rarely visited the United Kingdom since their departure. Markle visited on three occasions, including for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry, on the other hand, has been a more frequent fixture. He even attended his father's coronation despite their estrangement.

As for the status of their feud with the royal family, it's unclear if they've managed to rekindle those relationships. Various reports over the years have indicated attempts by Harry, Prince William, and King Charles to smooth over the disastrous history, to no avail.

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Royal Duties Rest at Stand Still

A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple aren't expect to step back into their royal role.

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Despite their return to Harry's homeland, he and Markle are not set to return to their royal duties.

In 2020, the pair stepped away from the royal family's typical roles, opting to separate from the family. Nonetheless, Harry and Markle chose to pursue their own philanthropic endeavors without the backing of the crown.

Similar to royal tours, the couple frequently visited countries and communities for outreach campaigns. They also made charitable donations and spearheaded causes like mental health awareness initiatives.

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A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A source indicated they chose to leave due to a shattered American dream.

An official reason for their departure from the United States was not shared. However, sources close to the duo speculated the decision was due to a lack of success. At first, the couple experienced a warm welcome from the U.S., including the entertainment industry.

An insider claimed that was no longer the case, telling Radar, "When Harry and Meghan first arrived in California, there was a genuine belief that they could translate their royal profile into something enormous in entertainment and become completely self-sufficient on their own terms.

"They had extraordinary deals, access to virtually anyone in Hollywood, and a level of global attention that very few people could command. Six years later, the landscape looks dramatically different, and their American dream essentially lies shattered."

In addition to their philanthropic endeavors, Harry and the former Suits actress attempted to make an entrance into entertainment. Markle launched a podcast called Archetypes, which was reportedly riddled with issues, including alleged difficulties procuring guests.

Spotify cancelled the show.

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