Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Return to U.K. With Their Kids Six Years After Dramatically Stepping Down as Royals

The family touched down at Birmingham Airport as their private plane was photographed at midday.

The return occurred after it was revealed that the pair would head back for an "extended period." However, Harry and Markle are set to also keep their mansion in the States.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, already made arrangements for their children's education, setting Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, up to begin education next week.

"Moving the children to Britain is therefore much more significant than simply spending additional time there," a source claimed to Radar. "It represents a major change in direction for the entire family. They are keeping their home in California and aren't shutting the door on America, but Harry has increasingly recognized that there are things his life in Montecito simply cannot replace."