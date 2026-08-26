Jeff Rehberger on Rising to Leadership with Lucky Lincoln Gaming

The CEO spent time in government roles before transitioning to terminal operations in Illinois. Jeff Rehberger's rise to leadership in one of the state’s largest video game terminal-operating businesses reflects a combination of factors, including economic training, operational discipline, and long-term ambition. Since founding Lucky Lincoln Gaming in 2013, he has expanded the company to more than 250 locations, 1,500 video gaming terminals, and over 75 employees. As the fifth-largest terminal operator in Illinois, Lucky Lincoln Gaming is a licensed video gaming terminal operator that aims to provide exceptional service to both its clients and its customers. By modernizing its system with AI in a traditionally non-AI sector, the company has worked to reshape how they provide entertainment options to multiple businesses.

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Rehberger’s Diverse Background

Jeff Rehberger’s work experience spans multiple industries. As someone who started his career as an intern at the United States Department of Defense in 2009, he later moved to the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Financial Stability, where he researched the Troubled Asset Relief Program. He would then become the President of Study Abroad Visas in the years afterward. From 2011 to 2012, Rehberger worked as a consultant at CGI Federal, where he assisted the proposal team in responding to government RFPs and provided on-site support for financial systems software implemented by the United States Agency for International Development. He also earned his BS degree in Applied Economics and Management in 2011, and completed his MSC in Economic History (Research) in 2013. Afterward, Rehberger shifted focus and became the Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Lincoln Gaming, LLC, where he has worked to modernize systems.

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The Business of Video Games in Public Places

According to Lucky Lincoln Gaming, an establishment owner who purchases a slot machine receives 32.57% of the machine’s net terminal income. Based on the 2021 average owner share, the company states that many companies generate over $6,000 in additional monthly revenue solely by placing video game machines in their establishments. “The initial investment to put video gaming machines in your establishment will pay for itself within the first month or two,” their website states. “Costs and expenses will vary due to different municipalities, your location layout, and your terminal operator.” With their proprietary IL Slot Data™ software, Lucky Lincoln Gaming is the only Terminal Operator in Illinois that provides real-time monitoring, reporting, and analytics that connect establishment owners to their machines’ performance, all while offering a state-of-the-art platform that keeps your business up to date on finances.

Striving to Become the Top Terminal Operator in Illinois

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