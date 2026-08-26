Nazar Holovchuk: Research and Practical Solutions for a New Era of American Logistics

Research by McKinsey & Company shows that companies are moving away from business models focused solely on cost reduction. Instead, they are prioritizing the ability to rapidly adapt production and logistics processes, anticipate risks, and make data-driven decisions. As a result, supply chain management has evolved into one of the core elements of long-term business strategy.

Just a few years ago, logistics performance was measured primarily by two indicators: transportation costs and delivery speed. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, shifts in global trade routes, and shortages of transportation capacity have fundamentally changed how businesses approach supply chain management. Today, for U.S. manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, the priority is no longer limited to delivering products on time. Increasingly, success depends on a supply chain's ability to remain stable and resilient in an economy defined by constant disruption.

These industry changes have also shaped the professional focus of Nazar Holovchuk, a specialist in international transportation logistics and supply chain management. His work centers on strengthening the resilience of logistics operations, managing supply chain risks, and improving coordination across complex logistics networks. Drawing on practical industry experience, academic research, and independent professional evaluation of logistics projects, Holovchuk views logistics not simply as a transportation function but as a business management system whose effectiveness determines the reliability of the entire supply chain.

More than five years of professional experience in Ukraine, Poland, and the United States have given Holovchuk extensive exposure to different models of international logistics. While serving in administrative and management positions at Hegelmann Transporte Poland and ProTrans, he participated in coordinating logistics operations, organizing international freight transportation, and managing operational activities during a period of profound transformation in the European logistics market. It was during this time that changing transportation routes, increasing logistics risks, and the need to rapidly restructure supply chains demonstrated how system resilience depends not only on transportation quality but also on sound management decisions. These observations became the foundation of his research paper, Models for Ensuring Supply Chain Resilience under Geopolitical and Economic Crises, which examines mechanisms for strengthening supply chain resilience during periods of geopolitical and economic instability.

"My experience in international logistics has shown me that most disruptions do not occur during transportation itself but much earlier, when management decisions are made," Holovchuk says. "The earlier a company identifies risks and adjusts its supply chain operations, the fewer losses it ultimately incurs. Finding practical solutions to these challenges has become the foundation of my research."