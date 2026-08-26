A New Era of Wellness: How Oleksandra Kulyniak Is Turning Movement Into a Strategy for Healthy Longevity

Just a few years ago, the fitness industry largely sold quick results: weight loss, an ideal physique, and one-size-fits-all workout programs. Today, the global wellness market is undergoing a significant transformation. According to research by McKinsey & Company, the market has reached approximately $2 trillion, while U.S. consumers alone spend more than $500 billion annually on health and wellness products and services. At the same time, 84 percent of U.S. consumers consider wellness a top or important priority. These figures reflect more than market growth. They point to a broader shift in consumer priorities, as people increasingly seek not simply to change how they look, but to preserve their health, mobility, quality of life, and longevity. This transformation of the wellness industry is creating demand for professionals who can offer evidence-based, personalized approaches to physical well-being. One such professional is Los Angeles-based wellness expert Oleksandra Kulyniak. In her practice, she views physical activity not as a one-size-fits-all tool for achieving aesthetic results, but as a system designed to preserve physical function, address age-related changes, and improve quality of life.

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Today, this approach is becoming an increasingly important direction in the global wellness industry. McKinsey notes that Millennials and Gen Z approach wellness as a personalized, daily practice and increasingly expect solutions tailored to individual needs. At the same time, interest is growing in evidence-based approaches to healthy aging, physical recovery, and maintaining an active lifestyle throughout life. Standardized programs are gradually giving way to individualized strategies focused on sustainable, long-term results. Working with clients in Los Angeles, Kulyniak sees this shift firsthand. Her clients include pregnant women, new mothers, people recovering from physical injuries, and adults seeking to maintain mobility and well-being as they age. Their goals can vary considerably. Some need to maintain physical activity safely, others want to regain strength and control after childbirth, while others seek to improve coordination, posture, and the quality of everyday movement.

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In Kulyniak's view, this is precisely why the effectiveness of a training program cannot be measured solely by changes in weight or appearance. “he body is constantly changing. It changes after pregnancy, following injuries, as we age, and in response to stress. That’s why you can’t give two people exactly the same program and expect the same results. A professional needs to understand the individual first and then design a training program around their specific needs,” Kulyniak says. This philosophy gradually became the foundation of her own professional methodology, which she continues to develop. Rather than relying exclusively on Pilates or strength training, Kulyniak is creating an integrated system that combines several areas of physical conditioning.

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Source: Oleksandra Kulyniak

Pilates develops movement control, strengthens deep stabilizing muscles, and improves body awareness. Functional training helps translate those skills into everyday life by improving balance, stability, and natural movement mechanics. Strength exercises provide the muscular foundation needed to better manage age-related physical changes and the demands of daily life. According to Kulyniak, combining these components can produce more sustainable results than relying on any one discipline alone. The system continues to evolve through her work with clients. Each new experience contributes to an ongoing process of refining the methodology for different age groups and physical conditions. Kulyniak plans to formalize the results of this work and explore options for protecting the associated intellectual property.

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Modern wellness, however, is increasingly extending beyond the training studio. Following a period of rapid digitalization, people are seeking not only professionals but also communities of like-minded individuals. In its analysis of 2026 wellness trends, Vogue highlights growing interest in spaces that bring together physical well-being, in-person connection, and long-term support for healthy lifestyles. This trend became a starting point for Kulyniak's own project. In 2026, she launched Core Memory Community, a wellness community designed to bring together people seeking to build healthier habits not only through exercise but also through ongoing peer support, educational initiatives, and shared events.

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The project's first event, held in Beverly Hills, brought together more than 200 participants and eight partner brands, including PopUp Bagels, Bahami Bars, and other businesses in the wellness and lifestyle sectors. Participants took part in Pilates sessions, discovered local brands, engaged in educational discussions, and had the opportunity to join a new community centered on maintaining a healthy lifestyle over the long term. Core Memory Community is envisioned as an evolving ecosystem where participants can exchange experiences, support one another, share personal achievements, and maintain motivation over time. Organizers plan to hold similar gatherings monthly, gradually expanding the project's geographic reach and attracting new partners. As the community develops, a portion of future revenue is planned to support charitable initiatives, connecting wellness with social responsibility.

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