Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Planning a Summer Road Trip: Vacation Preparation for Florida Driving

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px t
Source: Supplied

Aug. 26 2026, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Summer road trips can be a great way to spend quality time with friends and family, but as with many things, they’re best enjoyed with proper planning and preparation.

Summer road trips through picturesque states like Florida can be the highlight of the season, but they do require some preparation to be enjoyed to the fullest extent. Florida, for example, can be hot and traffic-heavy, creating conditions that could lead to an accident or some other unexpected occurrence.

As such, drivers need to consider how best to prepare for the trip, taking into account factors such as their vehicle condition, the routes they’ll take, and whether they have access to emergency supplies.

It may also be prudent to look into local legal resources, such as attorney Glen B. Levine, in case drivers need legal guidance after an accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Giving the Car a Pre-Vacation Check

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Depending on the length and conditions of the drive, a driver’s vehicle may endure some wear and tear throughout the course of the trip. While this is to be expected, it’s still worth checking whether everything is in working order before going somewhere that may not offer access to repair services if needed.

Travelers should inspect their tires, coolant levels, batteries, lights, wipers, and air conditioning, as these are among the elements that help make a long drive bearable (and, in the case of tire condition, feasible).

It’s also worth performing a visual inspection, as the NHTSA notes that items such as rubber belts and hoses can deteriorate more quickly in hot summer conditions. If those items appear to show any signs of blistering, cracking, or bulging, it’s best to replace them as soon as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

Expecting the Unexpected

In a worst-case scenario, drivers may need to use emergency supplies. Drivers may adapt their roadside kit to the specific needs of their trip. Still, in general, they should consider packing a phone and charger, drinking water, first-aid supplies, a flashlight, jumper cables, a tire-pressure gauge, nonperishable food, and basic roadside equipment such as emergency flares and an air compressor.

In addition to checking a car’s condition before a drive, a simple way to reduce the likelihood of an accident is to ensure each driver is alert and well-rested. In practice, that means sharing driving responsibilities when possible, staying hydrated, and making scheduled rest stops to give drivers time to stretch their legs.

Article continues below advertisement

Navigating Ahead of Time

Drivers often rely heavily on tools like GPS when traveling through unfamiliar locations. While GPS is certainly useful, it may be prone to service loss or other technical issues, particularly in remote areas where network connectivity is sparse.

To keep these issues from becoming severe, drivers should consider mapping out their route ahead of time so they know where to go even when their GPS is down. If traveling with a passenger, it may also help to have them handle significant navigation changes so drivers can continue to concentrate on the road.

Article continues below advertisement

Better Safe Than Sorry

Road trips can make for memorable experiences and opportunities to bond with loved ones, but they can also present challenges if not properly handled. By looking into factors such as a car’s condition, available emergency supplies, and the condition of the route a driver plans to take, families can spend less time worrying about what might go wrong and more time looking forward to all the things that could go right.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
resultvalerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Why I Choose Youth Stem Cell Therapy in Tijuana Every Year

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Celine Zabout Is Building an Aviation Training Platform Around Understanding, Not Shortcuts

FAQ

Q: What should drivers check before a summer road trip in Florida?

A: Essential items to check include tire condition and pressure, coolant, batteries, lights, wipers, fluids, belts and hoses, and air-conditioning performance.

Q: What should travelers keep in a roadside emergency kit?

A: At minimum, travelers should keep a phone and charger, drinking water, first-aid supplies, flashlight, jumper cables, tire-pressure gauge, nonperishable food, and basic roadside equipment like emergency flares and an air compressor.

Q: How can families make long road trips less tiring?

A: Families might consider making scheduled rest stops, sharing driving responsibilities when possible, staying hydrated, and allowing sufficient travel time rather than rushing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.