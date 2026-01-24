Inside the Royal Family's Newest and Most Bitter Feud — And For Once It Has Nothing to Do With Prince Harry

The estrangement has unfolded quietly over recent months, following further scrutiny of Andrew's past association with Epstein and his continued refusal to issue an apology to victims.

Princess Eugenie has severed all contact with her father, the former Prince Andrew , in what sources told RadarOnline.com is now one of the most painful internal rifts to hit the royal family in years – a breakdown driven by the long shadow of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal .

Eugenie, 35, the younger daughter of the Duke of York and a co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, is said to have reached a point where maintaining a relationship with her father became untenable.

She did not visit him over Christmas and is understood to have stopped communicating with him entirely.

A source familiar with the situation said the break is absolute.

"There has been a total breakdown in communication," the insider said.

"There are no calls, no messages, no attempts to bridge the gap. Eugenie has drawn a clear line and, after months of reflection, has decided she will not engage with her father at all. Those close to her say this is not a temporary pause but a settled and deliberate decision."

The source added the pair's rift had been building for some time, hardened by what Eugenie views as Andrew's failure to show accountability or empathy toward those harmed by Epstein.