Inside the Royal Family's Newest and Most Bitter Feud — And For Once It Has Nothing to Do With Prince Harry
Jan. 24 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie has severed all contact with her father, the former Prince Andrew, in what sources told RadarOnline.com is now one of the most painful internal rifts to hit the royal family in years – a breakdown driven by the long shadow of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The estrangement has unfolded quietly over recent months, following further scrutiny of Andrew's past association with Epstein and his continued refusal to issue an apology to victims.
Eugenie Cuts Off Andrew in 'Absolute' Break
Eugenie, 35, the younger daughter of the Duke of York and a co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, is said to have reached a point where maintaining a relationship with her father became untenable.
She did not visit him over Christmas and is understood to have stopped communicating with him entirely.
A source familiar with the situation said the break is absolute.
"There has been a total breakdown in communication," the insider said.
"There are no calls, no messages, no attempts to bridge the gap. Eugenie has drawn a clear line and, after months of reflection, has decided she will not engage with her father at all. Those close to her say this is not a temporary pause but a settled and deliberate decision."
The source added the pair's rift had been building for some time, hardened by what Eugenie views as Andrew's failure to show accountability or empathy toward those harmed by Epstein.
Isolated Andrew Reeling from Daughter's Cold Shoulder
Andrew, stripped of his royal titles in October and forced into a life largely out of public view, is said to be deeply affected by the loss of contact with his daughter.
Another source said: "The loss of his public role and status was painful, but this has cut much deeper. Being shut out by Eugenie has affected him on an emotional level that titles and reputation never touched. Those around him say it has left him feeling isolated and personally wounded in a way he was unprepared for."
Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, is understood to be taking a different approach.
Sources told us Beatrice has attempted to maintain limited contact with her father while preserving her position within the wider royal family.
She recently invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter, Athena, held in London, although he did not attend a gathering at a local pub afterwards.
Beatrice Plays Peacemaker as Eugenie Vows Silence
A source close to the sisters said: "Beatrice is attempting a delicate balancing act. She wants to preserve some form of relationship with her father, but she is also acutely aware of the wider family dynamics and the importance of not jeopardizing her position within them. Contact has been limited and carefully managed, but unlike Eugenie, she has not taken the step of cutting him off entirely."
By contrast, the source added: "Eugenie has no appetite for half-measures or negotiated middle ground. She has made it clear that she does not wish to engage at all, and for now there is a complete silence between them."
The family rift comes as Andrew prepares to leave Royal Lodge, his Windsor home of more than 20 years.
Removal vans were seen at the property last week as he began sorting through his belongings ahead of a move to temporary accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
He is expected to relocate permanently to Marsh Farm, a renovated property nearby, around Easter.
Prince William Snubs Eugenie at Sandringham Service
Andrew was reportedly encouraged to remain in London over Christmas to avoid proximity to senior royals, who gathered at Sandringham for the Christmas holidays.
Despite this, Beatrice and Eugenie attended the Christmas Day church service and celebrations after being invited by their uncle, King Charles, 77, who is said to be keen to protect his nieces from fallout linked to their father.
Observers noted apparent tension during the traditional post-service walkabout.
One royal watcher claimed Prince William, 43, appeared to avoid eye contact with Eugenie.
They said: "Christmas Day might have offered an opportunity for a visible gesture of togetherness, even something as simple as walking alongside one another or exchanging a smile in public. Instead, that moment passed without any such display, for reasons that remain unclear."
A source close to the royal household disputed suggestions of a wider feud, insisting William did spend time with both sisters over Christmas and that there was "no major hard feelings" between them, even as the fault lines within the broken York family continue to deepen.