EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Prince William 'Definitely' Will Not Strip Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of Titles as He Fights 'Tooth and Nail' to 'Clean Up' Monarchy
Jan. 17 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince William has privately drawn a firm line under speculation he might one day remove the titles of his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, making clear the sisters will not pay the price for their father's disgrace as he pushes to modernize and stabilize the monarchy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, is understood to see the fallout from ex-Prince Andrew's association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein as a closed chapter in terms of accountability.
York Sisters Protected As Andrew Is Cast Out
Andrew, 65, is now known only as Andrew Windsor since he was stripped of his royal titles and public role, effectively ending his life as a working royal.
But William and King Charles III, 77, both continue to hold Andrew's daughters in high regard.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have retained their princess titles and Her Royal Highness styles and remain part of the wider royal family, including invitations to major gatherings such as Christmas at Sandringham, even as their parents are excluded.
A source told us: "William is not going to extend Andrew's scandal by stripping Beatrice and Eugenie of their titles, and he has great sympathy for how they have been caught in their mess."
But he has told aides he will not be moving to tar them with the same brush and will definitely not be stripping them of any royal titles when he takes the throne.
"His mission is to fight tooth and nail to clean up the monarchy, and keeping them onside as part of a group of younger working royals will be part of his succession."
Biographer Says Sisters Were Never At Risk
Royal biographer Robert Jobson has also been explicit about William's stance. He said of the York sisters: "Their titles were never in doubt."
Jobson added William intends to include them in the future shape of the monarchy, stressing: "His position is direct, Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father's alleged sins."
Jobson also suggested the Prince of Wales has little appetite for prolonging the controversy surrounding his shamed uncle.
"Those close to him say he is weary of the hysteria around Andrew," Jobson wrote. "The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding."
While decisive action was taken by Charles with William's backing, Jobson emphasized that responsibility lies solely with Andrew, saying: "Accountability belongs to Andrew, not to his daughters."
King And William United In Shielding The Princesses
The biographer also framed William's thinking as pragmatic as well as principled.
"William is not interested in reopening old wounds," he said. "His focus is forward, and forward includes the York sisters." In his view, a streamlined monarchy still requires reliable supporting figures.
"A slimmed-down monarchy still needs depth. Beatrice and Eugenie bring steadiness, purpose, and no theatrics," Jobson said, adding the princesses' low-key approach has earned them respect.
"Their restraint has earned quiet public respect," he declared.
Other royal commentators echo that assessment. Richard Fitzwilliams said the aftermath of Windsor's downfall has been especially painful for his daughters.
"This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters, as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace, and foreseeably so," he said, noting the Yorks have historically been "a close-knit family."
He described Beatrice and Eugenie as "well-established as a duo with constructive reach."
Sources close to the family also point to William's personal relationship with his cousins.
One insider said the Prince of Wales and the sisters are "closer than lots of cousins might be," citing their shared upbringing within what the source described as "a very unusual life."
The insider added: "They are all part of the same institution, even if their roles within it look different.
"What unites them is a shared faith in its future and a genuine desire to contribute in whatever way they can."
According to another insider, Charles is equally determined that his nieces should be shielded from the consequences of Windsor's actions.
The source said the King holds Beatrice and Eugenie in "the highest regard and affection" and wants them shielded from the fallout.
They added: "Beatrice and Eugenie are widely seen as assets to the royal family. They bear no responsibility for the situation they find themselves in, the fallout stems entirely from their parents' actions."