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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's White House Braces for More Senior Departures After Shocking Exit of Karoline Leavitt

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faces the possibility of more senior departures as his White House goes through a wave of staff changes.

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Aug. 30 2026, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump could soon have an even smaller circle of advisers around him as the White House prepares for additional shake-ups among its senior ranks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The changes come at a difficult time for Trump, as more staff departures add to the pressure on his administration.

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Donald Trump Has Seen a Wave of Departures

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image of Karoline Leavitt's departure marked a major shake-up for Donald Trump's communications team.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's departure marked a major shake-up for Donald Trump's communications team.

The White House has experienced a string of personnel changes in recent weeks.

Karoline Leavitt's exit was one of the biggest surprises.

She was one of Trump's most outspoken supporters and played a major role in defending the president publicly.

While she is expected to remain involved with Trump outside of the White House, her departure is still a major loss for his communications team.

James Braid, a longtime Trump aide who served as director of legislative affairs, also announced earlier this month that he would be leaving his position within the next few weeks.

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White House Loses Nearly a Dozen Staffers

image of Donald Trump's White House has seen nearly a dozen staffers leave in recent weeks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's White House has seen nearly a dozen staffers leave in recent weeks.

The White House has lost nearly a dozen staffers in recent weeks.

Among those who have departed are Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker, Special Assistant to the President Lea Bardon, Director of Cabinet Affairs Emily Underwood, and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson.

An adviser to Stephen Miller has also left the administration.

The number of departures could continue to grow as additional senior officials consider stepping away, Bloomberg reported.

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'Hardest Time to Hire Into an Administration'

image of Lisa Camooso Miller warned that finding replacements could be difficult for Donald Trump's administration.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Camooso Miller warned that finding replacements could be difficult for Donald Trump's administration.

Lisa Camooso Miller, a former Republican National Committee communications director, explained, "This also is, without question, the hardest time to hire into an administration."

"The real question is, who's going to fill these roles? Will they be the right people, and will they be people that the president listens to? It's not so much about the vacancies, but who's willing to go into the second two years of an administration that largely will face headwinds with a change in Congress," she continued.

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Donald Trump Faces Growing Pressure

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image of Donald Trump's approval rating is currently 35 percent.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's approval rating is currently 35 percent.

The staff shake-up comes at a challenging time for Trump.

The president is facing continued problems surrounding the war in Iran, while his trade fight with Canada is expected to push prices higher.

His approval rating has also fallen to a historic low.

In April, the 80-year-old president's approval dipped dramatically.

Trump only got 39 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval in an ABC poll, which marked the lowest point a president in their second term could be at in 80 years.

Recently, Trump's approval rating has been 35 percent approval, 61 percent disapproval, and 5 percent not sure, according to Economist.

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