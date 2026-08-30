Donald Trump's White House Braces for More Senior Departures After Shocking Exit of Karoline Leavitt

The White House has experienced a string of personnel changes in recent weeks.

Karoline Leavitt's exit was one of the biggest surprises.

She was one of Trump's most outspoken supporters and played a major role in defending the president publicly.

While she is expected to remain involved with Trump outside of the White House, her departure is still a major loss for his communications team.

James Braid, a longtime Trump aide who served as director of legislative affairs, also announced earlier this month that he would be leaving his position within the next few weeks.